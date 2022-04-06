ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Thousands celebrate Jayhawk win over NC

By Wire report
Leavenworth Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of people poured into the streets of Lawrence, home of the University of Kansas, to celebrate the Jayhawks’ come-frombehind win over North Carolina to take the men’s NCAA...

The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Breaking: Kentucky Basketball Freshman Announces Transfer

Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins has announced his decision to transfer after just one season in Lexington. The former four-star recruit took to Twitter to share his transfer portal decision on Thursday morning. “Lexington you will always have a special place in my heart,” he wrote. “This journey has been...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Rick Pitino Reacts To The Steve Lavin News

Once rivals in the NCAA Tournament and later the Big East, Rick Pitino and Steve Lavin both returned from self-imposed college basketball exile to take on the challenge of leading mid-major programs. With Lavin set to join San Diego this coming season, Pitino has some thoughts on the hire. Taking...
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brotherly Love: Arkansas lands HUGE pair of gets in transfer portal

Eric Musselman has done it again. The Arkansas basketball coach has proven a master of the NCAA transfer portal, using it to lead the Razorbacks to consecutive Elite Eight appearances. With three Hogs players declaring for the draft this week and three more entering the transfer portal, Musselman knew he had to re-stock. Former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile committed last week and two more players committed Wednesday. Former Rhode Island forwards Makhi and Makhel Mitchell announced their intention to play for Arkansas in 2022-23 via the transfer portal. Makhi Mitchell is a 6-foot-9, 230-pound rising junior. He averaged 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Former Nebraska WR Announces Transfer Destination

Will Nixon is going to be taking his talents out west for the 2022 season and beyond. The former Nebraska wide receiver has announced his commitment to Washington as he’ll get to play in the Pac-12. He’s going to play at both running back and wide receiver. Nixon...
LINCOLN, NE
Leavenworth Times

USM service project receives top honors at state conference

Students in the University of Saint Mary Phi Beta Lambda chapter have been raising funds for the Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc. The chapter service project – Project Raise the Ruff – launched in fall 2021 to increase awareness and raise funds to build a roof over LCHS Inc.’s outdoor kennels. USM PBL President Charley Monahan and Past President Clayton Steward presented their work at the Phi Beta Lambda State Leadership Conference on March 5 at Emporia State University. They received top honors for the Chapter Community Service Project competition.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
Leavenworth Times

Track and field preview: Lansing athletes to watch this spring

Lansing has a younger and smaller track and field team this season. But the Lions still have several athletes with the potential to qualify for state and even get on the podium next month in Wichita. Last Friday at the Blue Valley NW Spring Classic, sophomore McKenzie Hayse, the only...
LANSING, KS

