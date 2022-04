Because of its popularity in past years and the need for a larger space for activities, an Easter egg hunt sponsored by the city of Linwood and Linwood Baptist Church has been moved to a new location this year. Previously held at Linwood City Park, this year’s event will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Linwood Elementary School football field. Children ages 12 and under are welcome to participate.

