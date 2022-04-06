Viking track off to good start in 2022

It’s going to be a showdown of powerhouses on Friday as the Allen Lady Eagles take on the Southlake Carroll Lady Dragons in the UIL Class 6A Region I Regional Semifinals. Both teams have posted an incredible season so far and are looking to continue making their way to the state tournament. VYPE DFW breaks down the teams and what fans can expect heading into their Friday match-up!

DALLAS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO