Viking track off to good start in 2022

This weeks edition of the Texas Girls Coaches Association State Softball Poll was released, with both Como-Pickton and Sulphur Springs once again finding themselves in the top 10. In last weeks ranking the Lady Eagles found themselves at No. 6 in the 2A poll, while Sulphur Springs came in at No. 9 in the 5A poll.
Despite falling to The Woodlands deep in playoffs last year, the Mansfield Lady Tigers posted a season to be proud of. This season, they are appearing in the Regional Tournament for the second-straight year. The Lady Tigers are more than prepared to win and keep pushing forward. VYPE DFW dives into what fans can expect going forward in Mansfield’s Regional Quarterfinal matchup with Klein.
It’s going to be a showdown of powerhouses on Friday as the Allen Lady Eagles take on the Southlake Carroll Lady Dragons in the UIL Class 6A Region I Regional Semifinals. Both teams have posted an incredible season so far and are looking to continue making their way to the state tournament. VYPE DFW breaks down the teams and what fans can expect heading into their Friday match-up!
