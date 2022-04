Stanley Wilber, 88, of Leavenworth, died Sunday, March 27, 2022. He was born May 2, 1933, in Weston, Mo., to Philanthropy and Lena (Large) Wilber. On Aug. 9, 1952, Stanley married Helen Thomas in Leavenworth, Kan. She preceded him in death March 25, 2005. Stanley later married Wilma Cook in June 2006, she preceded him in death in January 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents.

