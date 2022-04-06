Post play proved pivotal throughout Final Four

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
The Kansas men’s basketball team was holding a one-point lead with less than a minute to play in Monday night’s NCAA national championship game when North Carolina’s Armando Bacot drove to the basket. Bacot had a sore ankle after he was hurt during a Final Four win...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Taking North Carolina to the national championship game would have been worth about $130,000 more to Roy Williams than it wound up being for Hubert Davis. The final tally is in: The run to the title game earned Davis $575,000 in incentives for performance in...
Nick Saban made it official on Wednesday night. Alabama’s head coach announced that Crimson Tide wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended from the program. He is no longer listed on the Alabama roster. Hall, a sophomore, was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. “He is suspended from...
NEW ORLEANS — Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self is on the court inside Caesars Superdome, reflecting on his team’s national championship victory that Monday night, and he’s bringing up Remy Martin’s 3s. Those three makes by the Jayhawks’ super-senior guard in the second half,...
Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years. Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There's a new NCAA basketball champion this afternoon. In a thrilling finish, the Kansas Jayhawks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels in a game featuring a pair of elite programs. UNC missed a couple last-second three-pointers in the final seconds. The win is the largest comeback...
One of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour has withdrawn from the Masters. Prior to teeing off in the first round, Paul Casey officially pulled out of the event. The PGA Tour announced the move in a press release, saying “Paul Casey WD from the Masters Tournament prior to the start of the first round due to injury.”
