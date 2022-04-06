ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

Richard “Dick” Jackson

Leavenworth Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard “Dick” Jackson, 75 years of age, passed away, Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Providence Medical Center. He was born Aug. 31, 1946, in La Junta, Colo., to the late Keithel and Frances Jackson. On February 14, 1999, he married Cynthia Jackson of Lansing, Kan. She sur...

www.leavenworthtimes.com

Leavenworth Times

Judith “Judy” Len Wesley

Judith “Judy” Len Wesley, age 84, died Thursday, March 31st, 2022 in her Home at Hillcrest Manor in Leavenworth, Kansas after about a year long cancer battle. She almost made it to her 85th Birthday (Monday, April 4th, 2022)… the same day that her Favorite Team The KU Jayhawks Won the NCAA Basketball Championship! Many of her Friends & Family have expressed the thought that Mom was at least Cheering KU on from Heaven… If not directly Interceding! Visitation & Funeral Services will be at Davis Funeral Chapel of Leavenworth, Kansas, Saturday, April 9th, 2022. Visitation 3 to 4 pm, and Funeral 4 to 5 pm, with a special reception following for Family & Family of the Heart. Due to her decision to be cremated, her Urn Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens will be at a later date.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

David George Balock

David George Balock, 72, of Leavenworth, KS, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 30, 2022. David was born on May 22, 1949, to George Balock and Esther Malick Balock in Aston, PA. David retired in 2009 after 30 years of civil service at Fort Leavenworth. David served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era, where he valiantly earned two bronze stars.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dick Ward, 89

Dick Ward, a retired San Francisco business owner, died peacefully at his son’s home in Athol, Idaho, in early March 2022. An eight-year resident of North Star Retirement Community in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Dick was 89 years old. Dick was born in 1932 in Salem, Ohio, to parents...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Leavenworth Times

Terry Whaley

Terry Whaley was born June 12, 1953. He passed away March 28, 2022. He passed away peacefully in his sleep. He served in the Navy from July 16, 1971 until December 10, 1974. Terry was a family man, he believed family came first. He had a wonderful life, he did what he wanted to do. He drove dump trucks, had a tow service and worked at Fort Leavenworth.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

William (Bill) Joseph Kraft

William (Bill) Joseph Kraft, 90, of Leavenworth County, KS passed away Wednesday April 6, 2022, at Country Place Senior Living in Basehor, KS surrounded by his family. He was born October 12, 1931, in Kansas City, KS to John F. and Frances S (Stillman) Kraft. He attended Turner schools. In...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
Leavenworth Times

Sister Francis Russell, SCL .

Sister Francis Russell, 90, a Sister of Charity of Leavenworth (SCL) for 72 years, died on March 13, 2022, at Ross Hall in Leavenworth, Kan. Sister entered the religious community on Aug. 18, 1949, and was an educator and lauded social worker. To read her complete obituary, please visit the SCL website at https://www.scls.org/sisterfrancisrussell/.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

Leavenworth officers provide assistance in Lawrence

Members of the Leavenworth Police Department were in downtown Lawrence over the weekend to help with crowd control as people gathered to celebrate the University of Kansas’ Final Four win. Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said Leavenworth officers were providing assistance again Monday night...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

CULINARY STUDENTS

Lansing High School student Francisco Verzola is shown preparing gajar halwa, an Indian carrot pudding, as part of the KCKCC culinary program at the Pioneer Career Center in Leavenworth. Photo by Kim Taylor. Do you have a photo to share with the Times? Email the photo and information to MRountree@cherryroad.com.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Danny Jackson
Leavenworth Times

Explorations and adventures as we grow in faith

Many years ago, as I drove to my denomination’s assembly in Lindsborg, Kansas, I made a stop in Hillsboro, where my grandfather was born and raised. Way back in 1965 or so, Grandpa Fischer took me and my sister to the grave of his father, our great-grandfather. Now so many decades later, like a bad penny, I searched for this place of encounter.
LINDSBORG, KS

