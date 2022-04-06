Richard “Dick” Jackson

Judith “Judy” Len Wesley, age 84, died Thursday, March 31st, 2022 in her Home at Hillcrest Manor in Leavenworth, Kansas after about a year long cancer battle. She almost made it to her 85th Birthday (Monday, April 4th, 2022)… the same day that her Favorite Team The KU Jayhawks Won the NCAA Basketball Championship! Many of her Friends & Family have expressed the thought that Mom was at least Cheering KU on from Heaven… If not directly Interceding! Visitation & Funeral Services will be at Davis Funeral Chapel of Leavenworth, Kansas, Saturday, April 9th, 2022. Visitation 3 to 4 pm, and Funeral 4 to 5 pm, with a special reception following for Family & Family of the Heart. Due to her decision to be cremated, her Urn Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens will be at a later date.

LEAVENWORTH, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO