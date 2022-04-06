ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

National Archery Championship to Begin April 21 in North Louisiana

By Gary McCoy
 1 day ago
You might have forgotten they were coming, but they haven't forgotten!. Here in a couple of weeks, should you spot scores of people sporting bows and arrows, don't think we're about to have an early archery deer season here in the Bayou State. Our area is about to host...

KEEL Radio

Remains of Woman Found Under Shreveport House

A grizzly discovery in Shreveport when a demolished home revealed the body of a woman underneath. The Caddo Parish Coroner has released a statement but, has yet to publicly Identify the woman pending DNA Results. The badly decomposed body was found Monday, March 28, 2022, at a house under demolition...
SHREVEPORT, LA
freightwaves.com

Truck driver killed in Louisiana after load crashes through cab

A flatbed driver was killed in Louisiana on Monday when a heavy load he was transporting on a trailer came loose and smashed into the trailer cab. Jason Gilbert, 52, of Gray, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle accident, which occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 and Bayou Gauche Road, about 30 miles west of New Orleans, authorities said.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Postal Boxes Sealed in Some Parts of New Orleans

New Orleans has another major problem. WVUE-TV in New Orleans posted a photo of a couple of drop-off boxes in the city and as you can see here, they are sealed off. So why are these boxes sealed off? Well, according to WVUE, the mailboxes are sealed because people have been stealing the mail.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Sheriff Sentenced to 10 Years for Receiving Bribes

Former Louisiana Sheriff Sentenced to 10 Years Receiving Bribes. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that former long-time St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Rodney J. Strain (a/k/a Jack Strain), age 56, from Abita Springs, Louisiana, was sentenced today to 120 months imprisonment by United States District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo after previously pleading guilty to Count 15 of the indictment returned in August 2019, charging him with soliciting and receiving bribes, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 666(a)(1)(B) for his role in the privatization and operation of a work-release program that operated in Slidell, Louisiana between 2013 and 2016. As part of the sentence, Judge Milazzo ordered a $10,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee. A forfeiture hearing is scheduled for July 13, 2022. Judge Milazzo also ordered Strain to serve his federal sentence concurrently with the sentence he is currently serving based on his conviction in the 22nd Judicial District.
SLIDELL, LA
