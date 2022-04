Cook shared an opening stand of 220 with fellow centurion Nick Browne to help the hosts get off to a canter against Kent in Chelmsford. After being crowned the best red-ball team in the country in three of the last five years, Essex signalled their intentions on day one with Browne the first to bring up three figures, before he was out for 107 to become one of two scalps for Jackson Bird.

SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO