Nowadays I need to go to extreme measures to avoid certain situations. In my case, it is regarding phone calls. I have had enough of the daily telemarketers, scammers, and fraudulent calls. It gets to where it is one call after the other. Sometimes for the same reason and the calls come in from different numbers, different states, and/or countries! I have received calls from Luxembourg, China, Russia. I do not know anyone in these countries! I have never been to these countries. Most of the time it is a recorded message, which makes it more frustrating.

16 DAYS AGO