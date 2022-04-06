ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jury sent out to consider verdict in Rikki Neave murder trial

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Watson is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of murdering six-year-old Rikki in woods in Peterborough when he was 13. A jury has begin deliberating on its verdict in the trial of a man...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 1

The Independent

Angel Lynn: Man who bundled girlfriend into van has ‘lenient’ prison sentence increased to 12 years

A man who bundled his girlfriend into a van before she was found seriously injured, has had his seven-and-a-half year sentence increased to 12 years and three months by Court of Appeal judges.Chay Bowskill, then aged 20, of Syston, Leicestershire, was jailed for seven and a half years in January after being convicted of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course of justice, following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.His accomplice, Rocco Sansome, then also aged 20, of Birstall, Leicestershire, was also found guilty of kidnap and sentenced to 21 months in prison.Their victim, Angel Lynn, then aged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and ex-partner jailed for killing two-year-old after weeks of abuse

A man who murdered his ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after the couple’s horrific abuse was captured on secret recordings.Defenceless Kyrell Matthews was left with 41 rib fractures and numerous internal injuries after weeks of cruelty at the hands of Kemar Brown and Phylesia Shirley, the Old Bailey heard.Brown, 28, was convicted of murder while Shirley was cleared but found guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter after a six-week trial.They appeared alongside each other in the dock on Friday and remained expressionless as Brown was sentenced to at least...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Killer seen ‘trying to massacre’ neighbours on CCTV after father-of-three stabbed to death

CCTV footage shows a killer allegedly trying to carry out a “massacre” of his neighbours which saw a father-of-three stabbed to death and two others wounded.Can Arslan, 52, is on trial for the murder of Matthew Boorman, who was stabbed 27 times on his front lawn after returning home from work.Bristol Crown Court heard it is not disputed Arslan killed Boorman, 43, but the jury in the trial has been told it must decide whether his death was murder or manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Arslan was fuelled by “anger and revenge” against fellow residents in his village...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Kidnapped 11 years ago, this girl was found over 500 km from her home

In 2011, little Camille Chauvet vanished. She had been taken by her mother, who was later found in Switzerland at the beginning of March, according to Nice-Matin, a French magazine. Kidnapped in the Var 11 years ago, Camille was found in Switzerland. Camilla Chauvet has been found safe and sound....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nusayba Umar: Dog breeder guilty of murdering toddler after meeting mother on dating site

An unlicensed dog breeder who shook a 16-month-old baby girl to death just five weeks after meeting her mother on a dating website is facing a life sentence.Kamran Haider, 39, attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.The girl’s mother, Asiyah Amazir, called 999 and wrongly claimed her daughter had fallen ill on a bus, the Old Bailey heard. Nusayba, who weighed just 17lb, was rushed to hospital but died four days later.Haider had a history of violence, attacking a former girlfriend and abusing her children to “teach them a lesson”.On Monday, a jury found him guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father guilty of killing his 14-week-old daughter who died with 31 fractures and three brain bleeds

A father has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his baby daughter, who died after suffering a catastrophic brain injury.Christopher Easey, 31, of Little Thetford, Cambridgeshire, denied killing his 14-week-old daughter Eleanor before being found guilty of her manslaughter and of neglect, following a 10-week trial at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk Police said.Eleanor’s mother Carly Easey, 36, of Chedburgh, Suffolk was also found guilty of one count of neglect, police said. Both parents were initially charged with murder.The couple’s friends, colleagues and family members told detectives her parents fed Eleanor custard cream biscuits and lemon cheesecake, gave her squash...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father of toddler murdered by her mother’s boyfriend ‘will never recover after life ripped apart’

The father of a 16-month-old baby girl shaken to death by an unlicensed dog breeder has said he will “never recover” from the event after it ‘ripped his life apart’. In his absence on Monday, Kamran Haider, 39, was found guilty of murder and child cruelty after he attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.He was sentenced today at the Old Bailey, again in absence, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years for Nusayba’s murder and 18 months’ imprisonment for child cruelty against her. The sentences are to be served concurrently.Haider murdered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Moment man is Tasered and punched in the face by police while trying to stop his house being repossessed as he's cleared of affray after judge said he had right to defend his home and officers had entered unlawfully

A homeowner facing repossession was cleared of affray after a judge told a jury that he had every right to defend his home against two policemen who entered illegally, punched and Tasered him. Robert White, 62, barricaded himself inside his home in Sheerness, on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Disgraced police officer, 38, will go to jail after admitting illegally using force national computer to search details of four women he was having affairs with

A policeman who illegally used the force's national computer to search details of women he was having affairs with was told by a judge today that he faces an immediate jail sentence when he appears before a High Court judge. Disgraced Oliver Perry-Smith today admitted charges against him despite earlier...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Daily Mail

'I saw blood... he continued to just stab Matthew like he was an animal on the floor': Wife tells court how 'smiling neighbour knifed father-of-three to death in parking row'

A heartbroken wife has told a court their neighbour stabbed her husband to death in a parking row 'like he was an animal before he sat on top of him and a lit a triumphant cigarette' outside their Cotswolds home. Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman on their shared...
PUBLIC SAFETY

