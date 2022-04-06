ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, IL

Lake of Egypt Water Honored for Having Best Tasting Water in United States

By admin
wish989.com
 3 days ago

LAKE OF EGYPT – A Williamson County community is being touted as...

wish989.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pocono Record

War Dogs honored in Delaware Water Gap

America's War Dogs were honored recently at a special event in Delaware Water Gap. Organized by Paul and Maryann Baader, and hosted by the Delaware Water Gap Cemetery Association, the Ruff & Ready K-9 Corps. Memorial event drew modest crowds, including area veterans and Pennsylvania State Representative Rosemary Brown (R-189). ...
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA
TheRobesonian

Lumbee Tribe holds water ceremony to honor lake’s restoration

PEMBROKE — The 90-acre lake that ran dry at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton has been restored to its original glory and about 100 tribal members celebrated that fact on Friday. The Lumbee Tribe Elders Council from the Sacred Fire Foundation performed a water ceremony by the...
MAXTON, NC
Grist

Lake Powell water crisis is about to be an energy crisis

Stretching for 186 miles along the border of Utah and Arizona, Lake Powell serves as one of two major reservoirs that anchor the Colorado River. Last week, the lake reached a disturbing new milestone: water levels fell to their lowest threshold ever, since the lake was created by the damming of the Colorado in 1963.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
County
Williamson County, IL
City
Washington, IL
Williamson County, IL
Government
State
Washington State
City
Marion, IL
Marion, IL
Government
Salon

Dozens arrested as more than 1,000 join largest ever "scientist-led civil disobedience campaign"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 1,000 scientists across the globe chained themselves to the doors of oil-friendly banks, blocked bridges, and occupied the steps of government buildings on Wednesday to send an urgent message to the international community: The ecological crisis is accelerating, and only a "climate revolution" will be enough to avert catastrophe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
1440 WROK

Small Illinois Town Is Home To The State’s Best Water Adventures

Home to the state's best water adventures is a small Illinois town. Best Way To Beat Illinois' Summer Heat Is In The Water. Summer in Illinois can get hot. The best way to beat the heat is in the water. When I was growing up my parents thought I was part fish because I spent the whole time at the public pool across the street from our house.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water District#Lake Of Egypt#United States
ABC4

Lake Powell water storage capacity decreasing significantly

(ABC4) – Since the early 2000s, severe drought and increase in water demand have resulted in a significant drop in reservoir elevation and stored water. This has prompted a heightened level of interest in the current state and future of Lake Powell. Another issue has risen regarding the storage capacity of Lake Powell. If water […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Egypt
Las Cruces Sun-News

Engineering graduate students receive $45,000 in transportation fellowships

LAS CRUCES - Nine engineering graduate students from New Mexico State University have received awards totaling $45,000, from the Federal Highway Administration to support their transportation-related research programs. The students received Dwight David Eisenhower Transportation Fellowships ranging from $10,000 to $2,500. Their skills are much needed. A White House Fact Sheet on the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
UPI News

Pattern flip to bring a cooldown to the Southwest

Cooler weather is on the horizon for California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico residents. The record-setting heat that overtook the region in days leading up to the weekend will depart from much of the American Southwest, and lower temperatures will take its place. "Thanks to a dome of high...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Las Cruces Sun-News

Museum showcases recently acquired artwork

LAS CRUCES - Beautiful artwork recently acquired by the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum is now featured in the northern part of the Museum’s Central Corridor. Six works of art that include five different mediums are displayed. This is an opportunity for Museum guests to view outstanding works by renowned artists,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Daily Record

Letter: Update US visa program to allow long-term immigrant farm workers citizenship

Through marches, strikes, and boycotts, Cesar Chavez forced employers to pay adequate wages and provide other benefits. Chavez founded the United Farm Workers of America. For decades, immigrant farm workers have helped feed America. The critical importance of farm workers, including undocumented immigrants, has never been clearer. Modernizing the temporary...
WOOSTER, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy