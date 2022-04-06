ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Full-scale Emergency Exercise Set for Tuesday in Carbondale

By admin
wish989.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARBONDALE – First responders from the City of Carbondale Fire Department, Carbondale Office of Emergency Management, and Carbondale Police Department will participate in a training exercise in...

wish989.com

Comments / 0

WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Carbondale, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Carbondale, IL
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Illinois Police Department is permanently disbanded

WESTFIELD, Ill., (WTHI)- The Westfield Police Department is permanently disbanding. The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page. The post said the decision came from the village's board of trustees. The department said the numerous Illinois police reform bills added even more pressure to the already financially restrained department....
WESTFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Two face meth manufacturing charges

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Granite City residents were charged with methamphetamine- and weapons-related felonies Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Michael D. Tenllado, 42; and Steven T. Toth, 50, of the same address in the 2900 block of Warren Street, Granite City, were each charged March 21 with aggravated unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, both Enhanced Class X felonies; unlawful possession with intent to deliver of methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 3 felonies.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Wood River man charged with armed violence

EDWARDSVILLE - A Wood River man faces withweapons and drug charges after a March 10 incident. Louis A. Reed, 39, of Wood River, was charged March 11 with armed violence and unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class X felonies; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony and improper lane usage, a Class P misdemeanor. The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
WOOD RIVER, IL
FOX 2

Pevely man dead in massive chain-reaction crash

ST. LOUIS-Authorities have released the identities of four people, including a Jefferson County man who died in a major crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County Thursday that involved dozens of vehicles and closed highway travel in Southeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, was one of five people […]
PEVELY, MO
Scrubs Magazine

Surgeon Found “Partially Buried” After Vanishing on a Hike

Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was last seen on March 30 after she failed to return from a hike near the Potato River Falls area, around 280 miles away from her home in Middleton, WI. According...
MIDDLETON, WI
The Telegraph

Train kills pedestrian in Alton

ALTON - One person is dead after being struck by a train Tuesday evening in Alton. At 6:34 p.m. Tuesday,  Alton firefighters were called to the railroad trestle over Seminary Street near the Homer Admas Parkway for the report of a pedestrian hit by a train. Alton firefighters cut a hole in the railroad fence behind a Circle Drive property to gain access to a pedestrian who was reportedly struck and killed by a train. The subject's body was found near the tracks, about one-eighth of a mile east of the trestle.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Two women found dead in Collinsville Saturday

EDWARDSVILLE - A suspect was arrested by the Illinois State Police Saturday afternoon a few hours after two deceased woman were found in the Collinsville area. According to information from the Madison County Sheriff's Department, at about 10:26 a.m. April 2 deputies and Collinsville Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road after a 911 call "where it sounded like a possible disturbance." Madison County Chief Deputy Maj. Jeff Connor said that, upon arriving, off
COLLINSVILLE, IL

