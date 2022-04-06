ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

New Ahavas Tzedakah Video Message

thelakewoodscoop.com
 3 days ago

Harav Henoch Shachar Shlita, Rav D’khal Ohr Tuvia shares his sentiments and high regard for Ahavas Tzedakah as well as his warmest wishes for those who join Ahavas Tzedakah in their important mission. Ahavas...

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Mom behind viral Down syndrome video shares powerful message

An Illinois mom is opening up about the moment she found out her son had Down syndrome, a pivotal turning point that she said has brought more purpose and joy to her life and family. Approximately 6,000 babies born in the U.S. each year have Down syndrome, according to the...
AURORA, IL
Romesentinel.com

Video series features Easter message

The video series, “The Journey-Shepherding God’s People” is announcing the new monthly release of a time of worship for senior and community centers with an Easter season message. This video series is designed to bring people who are living in senior housing, assisted living, skilled nursing and...
RELIGION
Indy100

Couple shocked by landlord's 'insane' response to a normal request

A young couple was left fuming when their landlord told them to "lower their expectations" after asking him to sign a piece of paper.The Australian couple spent the past year requesting a reference from their uncooperative landlord – and have gotten nowhere. Taking to a popular Reddit thread, the woman explained that "many rental properties have this as a requirement" in Sydney. "He has refused time and time again despite us being great tenants," she penned. "These are the text messages he just sent me. What are everyone's thoughts?"In the initial message, she politely asked him to send the...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brachos
The Independent

Bride-to-be finds out her fiancé is still married months before their wedding: ‘He does not sound kind’

A soon-to-be bride has revealed how she’s changed her wedding date and has considered cancelling the nuptials entirely after finding out that her fiancé is still legally married.In a recent post on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user who goes by the username @Wouldyoubabys wrote: “I think I need to cancel my wedding.”She then explained how she and her partner booked their wedding in January. And while everyone was “very happy” about it, she had recently discovered through her partner’s ex-wife that the soon-to-be groom is still married, even though he separated from his ex “12 years ago”.“[Fiancé’s ex-wife] pointed...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy