President Joe Biden's Granddaughter to Join Historic List of White House Wedding Celebrations

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiden's Granddaughter will join this historic...

www.whas11.com

Washington Post

Russia’s sanctions on Biden, Hillary Clinton and others mocked by White House

Russia on Tuesday announced sanctions on President Biden and several senior Democratic officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House press secretary Jen Psaki, in the latest round of ongoing economic hostilities between Washington and Moscow. The Russian government also imposed sanctions on Hillary Clinton, the former Democratic...
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
Fox News

Reporters call for White House to 'simply ignore' Supreme Court decisions

Some reporters are calling on President Biden to ignore Supreme Court decisions that they believe are politically motivated. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court temporarily reinstated a Trump-era that limits the power of the states to block energy projects that can potentially pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. In a split 5-4 decision, the justices overturned a lower court judge’s order to throw out the rule until the Biden administration can implement a new rule which is expected in spring 2023.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Death Plans For British Monarch Allegedly Leaked After A Welsh Government Official Accidentally Emailed Them By Mistake

Queen Elizabeth is already in her advanced years and she has sparked various health concerns in the past months. She's one of the most prominent figures in the world, so it's not shocking to know that the firm has planned all the details of her funeral in advance. However, according to a report, the Queen's death plans accidentally leaked.
Washington Examiner

Iowa senator savages Biden nominee over past tweets about her appearance

Sen. Joni Ernst caught a Biden nominee by surprise during a confirmation hearing Wednesday when she produced an old tweet that seemingly mocked the Iowa Republican's appearance. Ernst asked Beth Prichard Geer, up for appointment to the Tennessee Valley Authority's board of directors, if civility was something important to her....
WHAS 11

Peta Murgatroyd Says She Almost Wrote Maksim Chmerkovskiy a ‘Goodbye Text’ Amid Ukraine Unrest (Exclusive)

Peta Murgatroyd is opening up about her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy's harrowing escape from Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia. ET spoke to the couple at New You magazine's seventh annual Beauty Awards at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Thursday night, where Peta was presented with a New You Beauty Award for her product, Peta Jane Tanning Mousse, in New You magazine’s "Good Day Sunshine" category.
The Independent

Ohio GOP Senate hopeful: Middle class doesn't pay fair share

Mike Gibbons, a leading Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, said at a media event last fall that middle-class Americans don't pay “any kind of a fair share” of income taxes.“The top 20% of earners in the United States pay 82% of federal income tax — and, if you do the math, and 45% to 50% don’t pay any income tax, you can see the middle class is not really paying any kind of a fair share, depending on how you want to define it,” Gibbons said. The comments by Gibbons, a millionaire investment banker from Cleveland, were made in...
