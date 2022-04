Bosse Field is the third oldest baseball stadium still operating in the world, so I'm not exaggerating when I say it's a national treasure right here in our little corner of Southwestern Indiana. In my opinion, you should take advantage of any opportunity you get to spend time at historic Bosse Field, whether it's watching a baseball game, attending an event like SWIRCA Brewfest, or attending a family-friendly event like this one.

