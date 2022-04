If you're a fan of hiking, camping, or just prefer ultra-comfy clothes while you're traveling, having a good pair of joggers in your rotation is crucial. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found one pair of cargo-style joggers that's both stylish and functional, since its performance fabric will keep you cool and dry while strategically placed pockets allow you to conveniently stash your essentials. Plus, these surprisingly stylish pants are just $32, so you might even want to shop them in multiple colors before your next trip.

