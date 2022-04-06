ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Candy House' is a brilliant portrait of intersecting lives

By Annalisa Quinn
 2 days ago
I drew a character map while reading Jennifer Egan's The Candy House, just for the pleasure of charting the swooping, kaleidoscopic intersections of parents and children (and cousins and tennis partners and drug dealers) of a central set of people first introduced in her 2010 novel A Visit from the Goon...

