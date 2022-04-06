ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Ailing From Allergies: Treatments And Cures For Seasonal Allergies

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UsZK1_0f0wxG7o00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hacking, sneezing, wheezing…welcome to allergy season!

It’s back with a vengeance and like everything else, there seems to be a pandemic connection.

Those of us who suffer from allergies have a lot of company – about a third of the population suffers from allergies.

The temperatures are rising, the trees are budding, and the misery of allergy sufferers is also on the uptick.

“The tree pollen counts are starting to rise and everyone says the allergy season seems worse and worse, and probably really is because the pollen counts are getting higher,” said Allegheny Health Network allergist Dr. Russell Traister.

However, there’s another factor – our COVID masks are gone.

“Maybe that’s why we’re seeing some more people with more symptoms,” Dr. Traister said.

He said there’s a simple way to tell if you have a cold or if you’re suffering from allergies.

“I always tell people the biggest thing is itching because allergies will usually cause itchy watery eyes and nose,” he explained.

Allergy symptoms could also be an early sign of COVID-19 so taking a COVID test to rule it out is a good idea.

It’s also important to remember that colds are a virus that can spread while allergies are a reaction to an allergen.

WATCH: Possible Cures

Is there any sign of a cure for allergies?

Signs point to yes and a good start is holding onto your COVID-19 mask.

“They [studies] did show that I’m wearing a mask and help decrease how much exposure you have to pollen in the pollen outside,” Dr. Traister said.

But what about those itchy, watery eyes?

Dr. Traister recommends anti-itch allergy eye drops that are available over the counter. There’s also steroid spray for your nose, like Flonase, and antihistamines like Zyrtec, Allegra, and Claritin.

That said, they don’t work for everyone.

“It’s usually the people that are taking those medicines that have persistent symptoms despite that that we end up seeing,” Dr. Traister added.

If those don’t work, doctors are able to treat your allergies through shots.

“We could treat them with allergy shots and that’s something that it’s a way to not only just treat their symptoms, but it’s a way to potentially cure their allergies over time,” he explained.

Dr. Traister said those shots work for about 80-percent of patients so it’s a good choice to beat allergies.

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

Exploding Head Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Despite its dramatic name, exploding head syndrome isn’t a painful or dangerous condition, and it can be managed. Sleep disorders can be disruptive in general, but exploding head syndrome can be frightening for those who experience it. Symptoms of this condition include hearing very loud noises in your head...
MENTAL HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allergy Test#Allergy Season#Seasonal Allergies#Allergy Symptoms#Kdka#Allegheny Health Network#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sharee B.

Tennessee Nurse Overrides Medication System and Leaves Patient with Deadly Paralysis

A Tennessee-based nurse, RaDonda Vaught, was caring for a patient one day when the time came to administer medication in preparation for an MRI procedure. However, when it came time to administer the patient's medication, for the purposes of making her more comfortable throughout the procedure, she ultimately made a decision that would permanently change the course of her patients' life.
TENNESSEE STATE
People

After This Pediatrician Took Her 6-Year-Old to Get Her COVID Vaccine, 'It Was a Whole Celebration'

Dr. Lanre Falusi, 41, is a mom of three girls (ages 6, 3 and 1), a pediatrician at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. She also is the co-host, with another physician-mom, of the podcast Health and Home with the Hippocratic Hosts, to share evidence-based, accurate information on health and parenting. In early November, days after the FDA authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11, her oldest daughter Alayo, received the first of her two shots. She shares why it was so important for her daughter to be vaccinated as soon as possible, as told to PEOPLE.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Man’s tongue turns black and ‘hairy’ after suffering stroke

A man’s tongue turned black and “hairy” when he was put on a pureed and liquid diet after suffering from a stroke, according to a new report published in a medical journal.The patient, who is from India, was being fed a diet of pureed food and liquids as a result of a cerebrovascular incident that paralysed his left side. About two months later, his caretakers noticed the black pigmentation on his tongue.The case, known medically as lingua villosa nigra, was documented by doctors from the Medical Trust Hospital in Cochin, Kerala, and published in the JAMA Dermatology medical journal on...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy