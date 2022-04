There are dozens of headphone styles out there, and everyone has their preference. Whether it's over-ear, on-ear or earbuds, wired or wireless, there's one thing we can all get behind -- affordability. Since there's a pretty wide price range when it comes to headphones, some of the nicer pairs can stretch well into the hundreds. Fortunately, there are also plenty of deals that make high-end models more attainable.

ELECTRONICS ・ 18 DAYS AGO