INDIANAPOLIS — It has been a soggy Tuesday and there is more rain on the way for tonight. Again, some of the rain will be heavy at times, so watch for standing water. Scattered showers and storms are in the Wednesday forecast. There will be a few dry hours possible, so if you need to do something outside just check Live Doppler 13 Radar first. Forecast highs are in the middle and upper 60s.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 17 DAYS AGO