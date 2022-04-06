Feuding Wives Fight on 5th Street

A witness reported a disturbance at 5th and Brown Street just before 8 am. The caller said a woman driving a blue Ford Focus with a busted window chased a female down the street. The caller thought both women appeared to be high.

An officer caught up with one of the women in the 1700 block of 5th Street. She told the officer she had an argument with her wife and her wife followed her down the street in the vehicle.

The officer also spoke to the woman’s other half, who said she was avoiding her wife due to an argument and she did not want to talk at the moment.

Police advised the women to find a way to settle their issues that didn’t involve running down the street.