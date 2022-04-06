ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Feuding Wives Fight on 5th Street

By Cyn Mackley
 3 days ago
A witness reported a disturbance at 5th and Brown Street just before 8 am. The caller said a woman driving a blue Ford Focus with a busted window chased a female down the street. The caller thought both women appeared to be high.

An officer caught up with one of the women in the 1700 block of 5th Street. She told the officer she had an argument with her wife and her wife followed her down the street in the vehicle.

The officer also spoke to the woman’s other half, who said she was avoiding her wife due to an argument and she did not want to talk at the moment.

Police advised the women to find a way to settle their issues that didn’t involve running down the street.

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

