India

India deplores Bucha killings in its strongest condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine yet: ‘Deeply disturbing’

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
 3 days ago

India has, without naming Russia , “unequivocally condemned” mass killings in Ukraine ’s Bucha and has backed a call for an independent investigation into the “deeply disturbing” reports.

New Delhi has so far opted to abstain from voting on UN General Assembly resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian authorities, between 150 and 300 bodies may be in a mass grave by a church in the town of Bucha, where Russian troops have been accused of killing civilians in cold blood.

The claims, however, have been denied by the Kremlin, which has called the images of the dead bodies in Bucha a “ monstrous forgery ” by the west to taint Moscow .

“Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing,” TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the UN, said at a meeting of the Security Council on Tuesday.

“We unequivocally condemn these killings and support the call for an independent investigation,” Mr Tirumurthi added.

He delivered his speech shortly after US secretary of state Antony Blinken had a phone conversation with India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar. India, which has a history of following a non-aligned foreign policy, has been under pressure from the west to publicly condemn Russia's aggression.

US president Joe Biden in March said only India among the Quad grouping of countries was “somewhat shaky” in acting against Russia , while the White House press secretary asked New Delhi to “think about where you want to stand when the history books are written in this moment in time”.

Although New Delhi has repeatedly called for an end to violence in Ukraine , it has walked a thin line in balancing its ties with Moscow.

The country has come under fire for importing Russian oil at a cheaper rate amid sanctions and efforts by the European nations to cut down their reliance on Moscow.

India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said New Delhi would continue to purchase crude from Russia as its people needed oil at a discount following record surges in prices in the country.

India also heavily relies on Russia for military hardware. US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that it expects India to scale down its dependency on Russian military equipment .

“We continue to work with them to ensure that they understand that it’s not in their best interest to continue to invest in Russian equipment,” Mr Austin told the members of the house armed services committee.

Meanwhile, the US and its allies are preparing to impose new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings in Bucha.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here .

To sign the petition click here . If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
MILITARY
Joe Biden
Nirmala Sitharaman
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
AFP

US journalist shot dead in Ukraine

A US journalist was shot dead and another wounded on Sunday in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv that has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine. Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a project about global refugee issues, the media outlet said. "We are devastated by the loss of Brent Renaud," Time editor in chief Edward Felsenthal said in a statement. "Our hearts are with all of Brent's loved ones. It is essential that journalists are able to safely cover this ongoing invasion and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Syria
India
New Delhi, IN
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

