ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Aintree race style expected to be bigger and brighter as crowds return

By Eleanor Barlow
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZExjr_0f0wuhN000

Aintree race style looks set to be bigger and brighter than ever as crowds return after a two-year absence.

The Grand National Festival, which has not been open to the public since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, ends with the world-famous steeplechase on Saturday but on Friday – Ladies Day – there is also competition off the track as punters compete in the style stakes.

Deana Taylor, of Felicity Hat Hire in Liverpool , has been providing headwear for the occasion and said that, following the break, people are going for a “bit extra”.

She said: “We have every colour, shape and style in here. Girls from Liverpool are not afraid to go for it – the bigger, the better in most cases.”

She said green and hot pink are the favourite colours of the season and everyone is making maximum effort.

“It has been such a pleasure to see people coming in for their hats for the races,” she said.

“We have some people who come in and label-drop – talking about Jimmy Choos and Gucci handbags – and then we have other girls who have been to Primark and the market.

“It doesn’t matter; the same amount of effort and thought has gone into every single outfit and I don’t think anybody has been in who hasn’t told me every little thing about what they’re planning to wear.”

Gill O’Neill, who owns dress shop Fairytale Endings in Liverpool’s Met Quarter shopping centre, predicted a colourful crowd.

She said: “ People are going for it this year – things are a bit sort of brighter and maybe a bit more out there because I think people really want to be seen and make a bit of a splash.

“We’ve been selling a lot of bright colours – bright yellows and bright blues – and we are hoping it’s going to be a sunny day.

“A lot of people have been asking for big hats as well.”

The style at Aintree is excellent... It is an occasion to dress up and really show off your style

Hairdresser Andrew Collinge

Hairdresser Andrew Collinge said the uncertain weather means stylists in his salon will be getting through a lot of hairspray.

“I think the style at Aintree is excellent,” he said. “It is a really great occasion. It’s like a wedding really, and it is an occasion to dress up and really show off your style.

“Everyone always makes a great effort but this year maybe they might do a little bit more after two years off.”

Mr Collinge said this year he expects looks to have a 1960s vibe, influenced by television programmes such as The Ipcress File, and recommended an elegant low chignon for a look that will last whatever the weather.

“It’s a hairstyle that won’t let you down,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Grand National 2022 LIVE: Runners, odds and tips as Mark Walsh wins twice ahead of big race at Aintree

Follow all the latest updates from the 2022 Grand National at Aintree as one of British sport’s most iconic events returns for a 174th edition.Coronavirus caused the cancellation of the race in 2020 and kept the crowds away in 2021, so for the first time in three years, fans will be able to watch in person at Aintree and help create that famous atmopshere.A stacked field of horses and jockeys look to make history for themselves, the trainer and owner with 40 runners and riders ready to try and win the most valuable jump race in Europe.Minella Times, ridden...
SPORTS
The Independent

Grand National 2022: How to watch Aintree race online and on TV

It’s that time of year again when horse racing fans and non-horse racing fans gather round their TV screens to watch the annual Grand National.This year’s edition will be the 174th time the race has taken place as crowds return to Aintree in their droves for the first time since 2019.LIVE! Follow updates from the Grand National at Aintree It promises to be a thrilling spectacle as more than three dozen horses seek to win the most famous race in Britain.But who will come out on top as the punters take to the races to try and predict the winning...
SPORTS
The Independent

Grand National 2022: Pinstickers’ guide to all the runners and riders in Saturday’s Aintree showpiece

Saturday sees the 174th running of the Grand National at Aintree.The Charlie Longsdon-trained Snow Leopardess heads the betting, but here we run through the entire field.LIVE! Follow updates from the Grand National at Aintree 1) MINELLA TIMES (Henry de Bromhead) Rating (out of 10) 6Created history for Rachael Blackmore last year but he has only run twice since and has failed to get round. Difficult to see him pulling off a repeat.2) DELTA WORK (Gordon Elliott) 8Hailed as the new Tiger Roll by connections when beating the dual National hero at Cheltenham. A multiple Grade One winner at his...
SPORTS
The Independent

Racegoers ready for ‘electric’ Grand National

Racegoers are gearing up for an “electric” Grand National as crowds return to the world’s greatest steeplechase for the first time in three years.Punters have not been at Aintree to cheer on the Grand National runners since 2019, after the race meet was cancelled in 2020 and held behind closed doors last year.They braved rain and chilly temperatures on Saturday to make their return.Siblings Nicky and Steven Baird were at the racecourse with their father George after the family originally planned to come for his 70th birthday in 2020.Mr Baird, from Glasgow, who wore a checked suit and bow tie with...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aintree#Liverpool
The Independent

Is the Australian Grand Prix on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch F1 race

The Australian Grand Prix has been a major miss for all Formula 1 fans since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic wiping it out.But now after three years away the Melbourne race returns this weekend as Ferrari and Red Bull prepare to fight it out for the victory once more.The two teams have shared the victories in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, clearly showing they have adapted best to this new era of regulations in the sport.But will we see any major shocks come Sunday?Here’s everything you need to know.What time is the Australian Grand Prix qualifying?The race takes place is...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Heartbreak: Prince Albert's Wife Battling With Princess Caroline For Princess Gabriella And Prince Jacques? Royal Allegedly Left Monaco Again

Princess Charlene made headlines in March after she finally returned to the principality and reunited with her family in Monaco. The palace, in a statement, confirmed that the mother of Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques is back in the country and would continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."
WORLD
The Independent

Is the 2022 Grand National on TV? Start time, channel, how to watch and full list of runners

The 2022 Grand National will welcome flocks of horse racing fans back to Aintree this week in what promises to be a thrilling few days.Punters were kept away from the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.LIVE! Follow updates from the Grand National at Aintree But they return this year and will all be looking towards the big race on Saturday as the Grand National takes centre stage.In the 174th edition of the historic race, who will take the victory?Here is everything you need to know ahead of the race.What time does it start?The Grand National is...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Easter holiday nightmare for travellers as UK passports arrive too late

Holidaymakers are being forced to cancel their Easter trips because their passports were not renewed in time by the HM Passport Office. The average turnaround time for passport renewals was three weeks before the pandemic, but has now gone up to 10 weeks. Further delays have come from TNT, the government’s official courier, causing some people to wait weeks for delivery after their passport has been issued. Disappointed travellers have complained of a breakdown in communication with customer services, processing errors and a lack of appointments for the premium-price fast-track service. Linda Hill told The Guardian that she had to...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Thomas Frank doesn’t expect West Ham to be distracted for Brentford contest

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has dismissed suggestions West Ham will be distracted by their European escapades during Sunday’s London derby.The Hammers travel across the capital to take on the Bees in the middle of a two-legged Europa League quarter-final with Lyon.David Moyes’ men have work to do in France next week following Thursday evening’s 1-1 at London Stadium, with a possible last-four tie against Spanish giants Barcelona a potential reward.Frank insists the opposition’s additional commitments will have minimal impact as Brentford go in search of a memorable Premier League double.“Every game is an opportunity,” said the Dane, whose side won...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Christian Horner ‘happy’ with Red Bull qualifying despite Charles Leclerc pole at Australian Grand Prix

Team principal Christian Horner is upbeat about Red Bull’s chances of winning the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, and says he is “happy” with second and third on the grid despite Charles Leclerc taking pole position for Ferrari.Max Verstappen will line up just behind the Monegasque on the grid, ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez in second. Red Bull will have a strategic advantage over Ferrari in the race due to Carlos Sainz qualifying a lowly ninth after suffering from a starter problem in Q3.Red Bull and Ferrari are the two frontrunners at the beginning of the campaign, with both teams...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick: Man Utd don’t deserve Champions League football on current form

Ralf Rangnick admitted Manchester United do not deserve to finish in the Champions League spots if their performance levels for the rest of the season are similar to what they showed at Everton.Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were among six changes to United’s line-up at Goodison Park and the latter threatened twice early on, denied on both occasions by England team-mate Jordan Pickford.But the momentum swung dramatically in Everton’s favour when Anthony Gordon opened the scoring with a deflected 27th-minute strike, which proved decisive as the struggling Toffees secured a 1-0 victory.United’s ambition of finishing in the Premier League top-four...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Blackpool in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton ‘uncomfortable’ as FIA members fail to wear masks at briefing

Lewis Hamilton said he felt uncomfortable after members of Formula One’s ruling body failed to wear face masks during a drivers’ briefing for Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix.F1’s new race director Niels Wittich chaired a two-hour meeting at Melbourne’s Albert Park on Friday night where he announced a clampdown on jewellery and insisted on fireproof underwear.Under local law, it is not mandatory to wear a face mask in an enclosed space.Hamilton, speaking after he qualified fifth for the third round of the new season, said: “No-one in the drivers’ briefing were wearing masks. Some of the drivers were but most of...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

In Pictures: Anne visits Australia to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Princess Royal has begun a three-day visit to Australia on behalf of the Queen in celebration of the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.Anne was guest of honour at the opening ceremony for the Sydney Royal Easter Show as it celebrated its 200th anniversary.The princess made her way into the main arena to officially open the event in the same 150-year-old horse-drawn carriage which carried herself, the Queen, the late Duke of Edinburgh and her brother Charles into the show 52 years ago.She was accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.Anne inspected members of the Australian Defence Force during the opening ceremony.She was welcomed by Australian Aboriginal performers during the ceremony.Anne, who is patron of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth, viewed stands and displays at the show. Read More Ukraine news live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk station attackWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explainedEqualities chief defends guidance on trans exclusion from single-sex servicesBeattie slams ‘mindless idiots’ who placed noose on election posterOwner ‘in shock’ after tornado batters Welsh farm
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton will be in Formula One for many more years – Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton will be in Formula One for many more years, Mercedesboss Toto Wolff has claimed despite the Briton’s dissatisfactory start to the new season.Hamilton’s chance of winning an eighth world championship this year is hanging by the slightest of threads after just two rounds.The 37-year-old’s Mercedes team have been left trailing by rivals Red Bull and Ferrari. Hamilton is already 29 points behind championship leader Charles Leclerc, and will start fifth for Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix after he qualified one second back from the Monegasque.Hamilton’s remit is to win, and although he is only starting the first of a...
MOTORSPORTS
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice surprises royal fans in striking sheer lace dress

Embarking on a rare night out, Princess Beatrice surprised royal fans on Friday evening after she was spotted heading to Harry's Bar in London. Pictured meeting a friend for dinner, the Queen's granddaughter looked oh-so-chic as she stepped out in a stunning sheer lace dress by Hill House. In new photos published by Mail Online, Princess Beatrice was seen embracing her friend outside the ultra-exclusive restaurant in Mayfair.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

593K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy