Baton Rouge, LA

Predicting Which High Seeds in 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament Won't Reach 2023 Dance

By Kerry Miller
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

Maintaining dominance for consecutive seasons in men's college basketball is not easy. Leaders graduate, stars declare for the NBA draft, more than 1,000 players are already in the transfer portal and coaches leave for greener pastures. Sometimes, we barely recognize anything other than a team's jersey by the time November rolls...

bleacherreport.com

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Arkansas basketball center Connor Vanover enters NCAA transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE — A third member of the Arkansas basketball team has entered the transfer portal. This time, it's 7-foot-3 forward Connor Vanover. In a statement posted on Instagram, Vanover announced his decision Wednesday to re-open his recruitment. The Little Rock native has been here before, transferring from Cal to Arkansas after his freshman season with the Bears.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steve Lavin set to land new head coaching job

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years. Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Razorbacks No. 1? Where Arkansas basketball stands in 'way-too-early' top 25 rankings

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fans have something to cling to this offseason as they await another season of Razorback men's basketball. In the "way-too-early" top 25 rankings released after the national championship game, both ESPN and Sports Illustrated ranked Arkansas basketball No. 1 in the country. Other rankings aren't quite as high on the Razorbacks, but Arkansas does appear in multiple top 10s. CBS and Sporting News have the Razorbacks at No. 6, and USA Today placed them at No. 7.  ...
NBA
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas adds another big man from transfer portal: Graham from Arizona State

Arkansas’ frontcourt has gone from question mark in 2022-23 to likely strength. The Razorbacks added a fourth player via the transfer portal on Thursday when former Arizona State forward Jalen Graham committed to Arkansas. He follows brothers from Rhode Island, Makhi and Makhel Mitchell and former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile. Graham, who is 6-foot-9, was a second-team All-Pac 12 player last year for the Sun Devils. He averaged 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds for Arizona State in his junior season. Graham has two seasons of eligibility left, one of which comes from the COVID-19 exemption by the NCAA. Graham was a four-star prospect ranked No. 169 in the country when he committed to the Sun Devils in the Class of 2019. Arkansas lost forward Stanley Umude to exhausted eligibility, center Connor Vanover to the transfer portal and forward Au’Diese Toney to the NBA draft. Forward Jaylin Williams also declared for the draft, but chose not to hire an agent, leaving him eligible for a return next season.
ARKANSAS STATE
WAFB

LSU head coach Matt McMahon announces coaching staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head basketball coach Matt McMahon has announced his new coaching staff since being hired to replace Will Wade on March 23. Of the nine new members to his staff, McMahon did keep one coach from Wade’s staff in former LSU player Tasmin Mitchell, who is returning for his sixth year at LSU. Mitchell will be the Special Assistant to the Head Coach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bleacher Report

Enes Kanter Freedom Says He Wants to Play Another 6 or 7 Years in NBA

Enes Kanter Freedom has remained unsigned since the Houston Rockets released him in February after acquiring him via trade from the Boston Celtics, but he still plans on playing for the foreseeable future. "I averaged [a] double-double last year and people know I can still go out there and play,"...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Frozen Four 2022: Final Results, Scores, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

The first two games of the NCAA men's hockey Frozen Four were decided Thursday night, with Denver and Minnesota State advancing to Saturday night's national championship. Below, we'll break down the scores and highlights from a memorable evening on the ice. Denver def. Michigan, 3-2 (OT) The Frozen Four didn't...
DENVER, CO
KPLC TV

Cowgirls win extra inning-affair in walk off style over rival Cajuns

LAKE CHARLES- It took 13 innings of play Wednesday night, but McNeese softball found a way to push the game-winning run across the plate in a 6-5 thrilling win over UL-Lafayette at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirls Diamond to extend its winning streak to 10 games. The win was the first home win over the Cajuns since the 2007 season. It was also the third extra-inning game between the two teams in the last seven meetings.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Bleacher Report

Rudy Gobert on NBA DPOY Race: 'Why Should I Be Penalized for Being Consistent?'

Three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert doesn't want to be the victim of voter fatigue when the award is handed out this season. The Utah Jazz star, the DPOY recipient in three of the last four seasons, told ESPN's Malika Andrews he might be a victim of his own success.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Vince McMahon's Grandson Declan Commits to Play Football at Indiana

Declan McMahon, the eldest son of Shane McMahon and grandson of WWE chairman Vince McMahon, announced his commitment to play football for Indiana University on Wednesday. McMahon played running back for Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn. His father took to Twitter to express his joy:. McMahon also received...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Power Ranking Warriors Roster Based on Regular-Season Performance

A strange season was probably always inevitable for the Golden State Warriors. Between the return of Klay Thompson from a two-year layoff, the introduction of two NBA lottery picks in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody and the overall attempt by the front office to simultaneously push for present and future championships, this campaign was never going to be straightfoward.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls Clinch 2022 NBA Playoff Spot with Cavs' Loss to Magic

The Chicago Bulls clinched a top-six seed in the 2022 NBA postseason Tuesday by way of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 120-115 loss to the Orlando Magic. While Chicago has struggled of late, it no longer has to worry about falling to the Eastern Conference play-in tournament thanks to Cleveland's loss. This...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Donovan Mitchell, Jazz Clinch 2022 NBA Playoff Spot with Win vs. Grizzlies

For the sixth straight season, the Utah Jazz are heading to the playoffs. The Jazz locked up a playoff berth with a 121-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. In usual Utah fashion, it didn't come easy. The Jazz—who have lost 15 games this year in which they held a double-digit lead—led by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter, only to see the Grizzlies force overtime. (To be fair, the Jazz also trailed by as many as 11 points at one point.)
MEMPHIS, TN

