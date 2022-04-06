NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (4/6)

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former Ohio State WR Chris Olave will visit with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday. (Adam Schefter, ESPN) Olave, who is projected to be a first round pick in the NFL draft later this month, has high end speed, route running, and ball skills that would be coveted by any NFL offense. Olave produced 936 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing for targets in an absolutely loaded WR corps at Ohio State last season. The Cowboys could be a team that targets the WR position early in the draft after trading away Amari Cooper to the Browns last month. Dallas re-signed Michael Gallup earlier this off-season, but he may miss games early in the season as he recovers from a torn ACL.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO