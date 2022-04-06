ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (4/6)

By Joel Bartilotta
fantasypros.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis final week of the NBA season is not for the faint of heart. Following news is the most important thing at this time of the year because there will inevitably be some wacky things happening. The bad teams are resting their best players to tank, while many of the elite...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons have ‘real interest’ in acquiring PG Jalen Brunson

According to a report from James Edwards of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons are interested in adding PG Jalen Brunson during the offseason. Outside of Doncic, the Dallas roster is absent of stars. It just carries really good role players. Jalen Brunson is a tremendous secondary ballhandler who can create his own shot, is a terrific spot-up shooter and possesses great basketball instincts. He’s also a free agent this summer, and the Pistons have real interest in him, per sources. Brunson next to Cunningham would be one difficult backcourt to deal with offensively and would look nearly identical to how Doncic and Brunson play together.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson coming off Grizzlies' bench on Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson will play with the second unit Tuesday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Jaren Jackson Jr. missed Friday's game due to a thigh injury, but on the injury report for Tuesday night, he didn't carry a designation into the day. He'll play and immediately start in his return to the court, sending Anderson back to the bench.
NBA
FOX Sports

Denver hosts Memphis after Jokic's 41-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (55-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Denver Nuggets' 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets are 28-22 in Western Conference games. Denver...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Norman Powell (foot) plans to play Wednesday vs, Suns

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Norman Powell (foot) plans to play Wednesday vs, Suns (Adrian Wojnarowski) Powell, who has yet to be cleared medically for a return has seen his status for Wednesday's game upgraded to probable to play. The veteran guard has dealt with a. fracture in his foot since February but has been seen practicing 5-on-5 over the previous few days. With the veteran likely back in the lineup, Terrence Mann, Robert Covington, and Amir Coffey should see their minutes decreased.
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Anthony Edwards scores 18 points in win over Wizards

Anthony Edwards recorded 18 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes in the Timberwolves’ 132-114 loss to the Wizards Tuesday night. Edwards struggled from beyond the arc on Tuesday, but chipped in on the boards and was otherwise efficient as a scorer — taking a backseat to only Karl-Anthony Towns in the contest. The 20-year-old will look to increase his scoring output in Thursday’s game against the Spurs, but overall he continues to be a great DFS prospect as the season comes to a close.
WASHINGTON, DC
fantasypros.com

Chris Olave visits with Cowboys on Tuesday

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former Ohio State WR Chris Olave will visit with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday. (Adam Schefter, ESPN) Olave, who is projected to be a first round pick in the NFL draft later this month, has high end speed, route running, and ball skills that would be coveted by any NFL offense. Olave produced 936 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing for targets in an absolutely loaded WR corps at Ohio State last season. The Cowboys could be a team that targets the WR position early in the draft after trading away Amari Cooper to the Browns last month. Dallas re-signed Michael Gallup earlier this off-season, but he may miss games early in the season as he recovers from a torn ACL.
NFL
CBS Sports

NBA DFS: Giannis Antetokounmpo and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for April 7, 2022

With the Los Angeles Lakers out of the playoff picture this season, the question about what to do with some of the big names on their roster and NBA DFS lineups looms large. LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (foot) and Russell Westbrook (shoulder) are all sitting Thursday, forcing daily Fantasy basketball owners to look elsewhere for Lakers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Perhaps, players such as Austin Reaves or Malik Monk might be names to consider in tonight's NBA DFS player pool.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Kris Dunn drawing another start Thursday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Kris Dunn is starting again on Thursday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Brandon Williams (quad) will be available after sitting out last game, but Dunn will remain in the starting lineup. He played 30 minutes on Tuesday and scored 7 points with 8 boards, 8 assists, and a steal.
PORTLAND, OR
fantasypros.com

Ignas Brazdeikis scores career-high 20 points versus Cleveland

Ignas Brazdeikis chipped in 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and two turnovers in Tuesday's win over the Cavaliers. Brazdeikis was inserted into the starting lineup to begin the second half, with Franz Wagner departing early with a right ankle sprain. Brazdeikis produced a career-high 20 points to help lead the Magic to a close win. It was his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort, and his stock will undoubtedly rise if Wagner is ruled out for the remaining two games of the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Portland visits New Orleans on 3-game road slide

Portland Trail Blazers (27-52, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (35-44, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Trail Blazers take on New Orleans. The Pelicans are 24-25 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is...
PORTLAND, OR
fantasypros.com

Keanu Neal to sign with Tampa Bay

Neal was a really nice addition for the Cowboys last season, and he should prove to be a quality starter in Tampa too. He mostly played at the linebacker position in Dallas, but it is projected that he will move back to safety for the Buccaneers. The veteran should provide versatility and grit that will be a boost for Tampa Bay's defense.
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

FantasyPros Baseball Podcast: Leading Off, Wednesday April 6 (2022)

FantasyPros Baseball Podcast . MLB: Leading Off April 6th, 2022 (Ep. 483) Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn. Welcome to another episode of the FantasyPros Baseball Podcast. Joe Pisapia and Chris Welsh are back for the 2022 MLB Season! Get the tips needed to...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Danny Green connects on six threes in loss Thursday

Danny Green recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-7 3PT, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Raptors. Green started in place of Matisse Thybulle who was ineligible to play. The sharpshooter made the most of his expanded role hitting a season-high six threes. Unfortunately under normal circumstances, Green has seen too few of minutes and offensive usage to be fantasy relevant. The 34-year-old will likely return to his usual low minutes off the bench when the 76ers host the Pacers on Saturday.
NBA
numberfire.com

Portland's Brandon Williams (quad) available for Thursday's game against Pelicans

Portland Trail Blazers guard Brandon Williams (quad) will play in Thursday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Williams will be active after Portland's rookie sat out one game with a left quad contusion. In a matchup against a New Orleans' unit ranked 18th in defensive rating, numberFIre's models project Williams to score 29.4 FanDuel points.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Patrick Beverley (ankle) active and starting on Thursday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (ankle) is starting in Thursday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Beverley will make his 53rd start this season after D'Angelo Russell was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In a fast tempo spot against a Spurs' team playing with a 101.1 pace, our models project Beverley to score 22.1 FanDuel points.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

