Mary Earps determined to make most of unexpected England chance

By Phil Medlicott
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Mary Earps says she would “never have dreamed” of how her England fortunes have turned around.

After winning her eighth cap in November 2019, the Manchester United goalkeeper was then not part of the Lionesses squad again until September last year when she was called up by new boss Sarina Wiegman.

Earps subsequently played in every game as the team began life under Wiegman by winning six out of six Women’s World Cup qualifiers, with 53 goals scored and none conceded, and she also featured in the opening game of February’s triumphant Arnold Clark Cup campaign, a 1-1 draw with Canada.

The 29-year-old is now part of the squad preparing for qualifiers away to North Macedonia – who were the opponents for her comeback match – on Friday and Northern Ireland four days later, England’s last competitive fixtures before this summer’s home Euros .

Earps told a press conference: “I turned up to that camp (last September) with absolutely no expectations, just going out to train my absolute best every day.

“Then being able to play in that game was absolutely fantastic, and I would never have dreamed of what was to come. I’ve just taken it day by day, game by game, and tried to give my absolute all and I’ve been loving it.”

Earps spoke last September about how “surreal” it was to be back in the fold, having previously thought it was “probably internationally the end of the road” for her.

I've just taken it day by day, game by game, and tried to give my absolute all and I've been loving it

Mary Earps

And she admitted she was “resigned to the fact” she would not be involved in the Euros “all the way up until I got an email saying I was going to be picked for the September camp last year”.

She added: “Then when I got invited to that camp, I just thought, ‘OK, this is nice, thank you, I’m going to go and I’m going to give my absolute best’.

“The Euros was too far away and now obviously the Euros feels a lot closer.

“I have been on the receiving end of some unpleasant things, so I feel like wherever I am, I’m present, and hopefully things fall into place.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of things, and I really was at peace (with the situation) a year ago. I’m still so surprised that it changed. But I’m very glad that it changed and I’m so happy to be here and I’m grateful for every single day that I get to wear this badge.”

The three Arnold Clark Cup games in February saw Earps, Aston Villa’s Hannah Hampton and Manchester City’s Ellie Roebuck, who was recovering from injury this season up to January, all play a game each.

Earps said: “I think it’s a hugely competitive goalkeeper group. I think England have a lot of good goalkeepers and I think that’s fantastic in terms of the growth of the game and the growth of the goalkeeper coaching, goalkeeper departments and goalkeeper talent up and down the country.

“I feel in great form and I think I’m just really focused on trying to continue that as much as possible.

“I’m a big believer that you should just put your best foot forward, give your absolute all and see where you end up, especially the journey I’ve been on over the last few years.”

Looking ahead to the Euros, where Leah Williamson will captain England, Earps said: “I think as it gets closer the excitement is building more and more, but it’s not something we’re constantly talking about because there’s work to do before then.

“You can feel the outside noise building, which I think is just fantastic.

“I think it is going to be really special, like once-in-a-lifetime type thing, like, ‘Whoah’.

“But it’s that real balance between we know it’s there, but we’re not quite jumping into the emotions of it because it is too far away.”

