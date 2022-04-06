ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.K. Metcalf: Seahawks turned down Jets 10th overall pick for WR

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Howard Eskin, the Seahawks turned down the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft from the NY Jets in exchange for WR D.K....

The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
Yardbarker

Attorney for Deshaun Watson's reported victims says Browns did not reach out to him

The Cleveland Browns released a statement earlier on Sunday surrounding new quarterback Deshaun Watson. In said statement, the Browns indicated that they had conducted an in-depth internal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct levied in Watson’s direction by north of 20 women. “We spent a tremendous amount of time...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr. Names His Sleeper First Round Prospect

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. thinks that a certain Penn State defensive player could go in the first round of this month’s NFL Draft. Nittany Lions defensive end Arnold Ebiketie hasn’t been in a lot of first-round mocks but Kiper thinks that may change as the draft gets closer.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes will be pleased with Chiefs latest free agency signing

The AFC West has loaded up this offseason. The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders all seem to have closed the gap between them and the Kansas City Chiefs. The division might have the best set of quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen within a single division. But a great quarterback is only as good as his defense, and particularly run defense. On Tuesday, the Chiefs looked to shore that up a bit.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Hosting 2 Top QB Prospects This Week

The 2022 NFL Draft sits just a few weeks away, which means NFL teams are doing their final preparations. That includes the Pittsburgh Steelers, who could be looking for a quarterback of the future after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. The team signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky, but that hasn’t taken them out of the running to select a quarterback in the first round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Chiefs Defensive Back

The Indianapolis Colts have added to their defensive back room. Owner Jim Irsay announced on his Twitter that the team has signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts. Watts had the best season of his career in 2021 after finishing with 19 total tackles (11 solo), plus had one...
NFL
3 Teams Named Frontrunners To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Recently, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made it increasingly clear he wants another chance to play in the NFL. Will he get one? Well, we’re skeptical, considering Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016. But if he does wind up getting signed, Bookies.com has released betting odds on which...
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks TE Noah Fant believes Drew Lock has 'all the talent in the world' to be franchise QB

One-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson was the biggest name involved in last month's blockbuster trade between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos but wasn't the only player to officially change clubs when the new NFL year opened. Tight end Noah Fant, signal-caller Drew Lock, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris were sent from Denver to Seattle, and Fant later remarked that he learned about the trade from television reports instead of directly from his now-former employer.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The New Orleans Saints have been dominating the football headlines over the past few days. Earlier this week, they pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Saints added a first-round pick in 2022 by essentially giving up a future first-round, second-round and third-round pick. Just a day...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Larry Fitzgerald was asked to join the Buccaneers

Larry Fitzgerald was asked by Bruce Arians to join the Buccaneers for the playoffs after Chris Godwin tore his ACL last year, according to Ari Meirov. (Ari Meirov of PFF on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Fitzgerald last played in 2020, but he has a history with Bruce Arians, having played for...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX

