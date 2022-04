The morel mushroom America’s mushroom, more so than any other. It may be because morel mushrooms are widespread, they’re easy to identify, and they come up in the spring, giving people a reason to get out and enjoy warm weather after a long winter. Or, it could be they’re popular simply because they taste so good. Morel mushrooms are so prized they sell for upwards of $20 a pound in grocery stores where I live.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO