New Jersey gets ready for a hazy summer.(Zummolo/iStock) The Cannabis Regulatory Commission “was first established to oversee the state's medical-marijuana program,” explains TaxAdmin.org. They “would be responsible for regulating the cultivation, processing, and sale of recreational marijuana.” On the Cannabis Regulatory Commission’s (CRC) website, it still reads, “Regulated recreational cannabis is currently not available. After licenses are awarded by the NJCRC and cannabis businesses are operating, adult consumers 21 years of age or older will be able to purchase recreational cannabis items from licensed recreational cannabis businesses.”

17 DAYS AGO