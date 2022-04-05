ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker really get married?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been reported that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have tied...

Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Kourtney And Travis Reportedly Got Married In A Secret Ceremony In Vegas

Congratulations are in order for the hottest couple in Calabasas! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas, according to an April 5 TMZ report. The two reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony at 1:30 a.m. on April 4, mere hours after Barker brought the house down with his performance at the Grammys. Us Weekly and People also confirmed the elopement rumors on April 5.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Shares Heartbreaking News: ‘This One Is a Difficult One’

Genoa City star is mourning her “dear friend” and “mentor”. Young & Restless star Courtney Hope took to her social media to share the heartbreaking passing of a friend and colleague she considered a “visionary” and her “mentor”. She called the loss a “difficult one,” which means she’s been shaken to the core, so our hearts truly go out to her at this difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Chris Rock’s brother Kenny says Oscars slap ‘eats’ at him: ‘You just belittled him’

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award. Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris. Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Mountain lion visits Los Angeles man's front door

April 7 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles resident set up a camera outside his home that captured footage of a visit from a locally famous mountain lion. Kevin Prince said he recently spotted the cougar wandering in his Hollywood Hills neighborhood and decided to set up a camera to determine whether the animal was P-22, a mountain lion that became famous after a viral photo showed the feline illuminated by the Hollywood sign 10 years ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

EXCLUSIVE: Amara La Negra announces the birth of her twins

The baby boom is at its peak! Amara la Negra recently announced the exciting news of the birth of her babies. The actress exclusively shared her first statements with HOLA! USA since becoming a mother, revealing that she has been away from the spotlight, enjoying the first days...
CELEBRITIES

