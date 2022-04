Larry James Turner, 69, of Foxburg, Clarion Co., Pa, formerly of the Johnstown area, passed away Sunday morning (04-03-22) in Foxburg of natural causes. Born in Johnstown, Pa on March 13, 1953, he was the son of the late Wallace Haganback and Helen Virginia Wright Turner. He was married to...

