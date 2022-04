WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast is unsettled as a front slices into the Cape Fear Region. Shower and gusty storm chances will grow to 70% overnight and Thursday. Odds favor welcome rainfall of a few tenths of an inch and locally much more. The risk for severe weather is not high enough to prompt a First Alert Action Day but, as it is not zero, these will be good times to stay alert with your WECT Weather App.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 17 DAYS AGO