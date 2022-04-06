Burkina Faso’s former president Compaore sentenced to life in prison over Sankara murder

A deputy governor of Myanmar’s Central Bank was shot Thursday at her home, less than a week after tough new regulations were issued ordering that foreign money held in bank accounts in the military-ruled nation must be exchanged for the local currency.There were conflicting accounts of whether Than Than Swe, appointed to her post after the military seized power, survived the attack.She is believed to be the most senior official associated with the military-run administration to be shot since Feb. 1 last year, when the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The takeover triggered widespread...

