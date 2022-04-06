Burkina Faso’s former president Compaore sentenced to life in prison over Sankara murder

Lake Charles Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder, Video Evidence of Crime Helped Prove Guilt. On March 17, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office reported that Judge Michael Canaday sentenced James Sanford Snider, 62, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, to life in prison at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on one count of second-degree murder. He was also sentenced to twenty years in prison at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies. Sentences are to run concurrently.
