Public Safety

Burkina Faso’s former president Compaore sentenced to life in prison over Sankara murder

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Burkina Faso’s former president Blaise Compaore was sentenced to life imprisonment for complicity in the 1987 murder of his predecessor Thomas Sankara, a...

ktwb.com

PUBLIC SAFETY

