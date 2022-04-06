ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

Meoni's to feature more at new location

Mohave Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBULLHEAD — While many small businesses struggled during the pandemic, one local eatery not only survived, it thrived. As a result, for the second time in less than three years, Meoni's Italian Kitchen will be moving into a larger space at the end of the month. The restaurant...

mohavedailynews.com

Comments / 1

Chrissy Daniels
1d ago

Congratulations for all your hard earned success. You deserve it all. Best restaurant and people in town.

Reply
3
Related
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
Grace Lieberman

Four of Arizona’s favorite restaurants opened in Pinal County this year, and more could be on the way

Several new restaurants have opened in the Pinal County area so far this year with reports of more incoming. The Mesa-based seafood restaurant Angry Crab Shack cut the ribbon on its first Casa Grande location this month. The popular chain, which specializes in seafood boils with Asian-Cajun flavors, was opened in 2013 by former NFL player Ron Lou. Since then, the chain has expanded across Arizona and its new location in Casa Grande is the 14th in the state.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Blueberry’s Grill announces new Wilmington location

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Blueberry’s Grill prides themselves in a unique menu and their “passion for pleasing” even the most discriminating foodies. They have announced that they will be opening a new location in Wilmington in May 2022. They announced that the new location will be in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Dave’s Hot Chicken to open new location on Oleander Drive

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dave’s Hot Chicken, the scrappy late-night pop-up turned hot chicken sensation, today announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant, and first in North Carolina, at 3530 Oleander Drive in Wilmington. The new restaurant, opening this Friday, March 25, will be open seven days...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
State
Arizona State
Mohave County, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Bullhead City, AZ
Bullhead City, AZ
Lifestyle
County
Mohave County, AZ
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Greyson F

Legendary Restaurant Closes After 32 Years

The popular restaurant is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. It’s the end of an era here in metro Phoenix. A legendary restaurant, which called the city home for more than three decades, has closed its doors for good. And while there are now similar options opening up throughout the Valley, longtime patrons will need to look elsewhere to enjoy wings, beers, and bright orange hot pants.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Place#Pub#Food Drink#Italian#Highway 95#Jp
KTAR News

Opulent new Scottsdale estate listed with asking price of nearly $30M

PHOENIX – A newly built Scottsdale mountainside estate is being offered for nearly $30 million, a price that would shatter the Arizona record for most expensive home sale. The opulent 21,150-square-foot residence has eight bedrooms and 18 bathrooms (12 full, six half) and sits on about 4.6 acres in the prestigious Summit at Silverleaf community in northeast Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Maine Lobster Restaurant, Featured on Shark Tank, Opening in Town

Fresh lobster is coming to metro Phoenix soon.David Todd McCarty/Unsplash. For anyone that’s had the privilege of visiting Maine, there are two common takeaways from the trip. The first is the state is just as, if not more beautiful than they imagined. From the quaint towns teetering along rocky inlets on the Atlantic to brilliant autumn foliage and crisp air that invigorates the body, it’s a breathtaking trip for the pickiest traveler. And the second takeaway? The food. Every restaurant has its take on the classic lobster roll (and often several takes), and the ability to dine on a fresh catch, paired with a beer and choice sides is never far away. It’s a taste metro Phoenix residents will be able to sink their teeth into in the coming days.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KPCW

Stalled home under construction near Midway up for sale

A large home under construction between Heber City and Midway has sparked the curiosity of the local public since building progress stalled in recent years. Now, it’s up for sale by a new owner. Two large unfinished buildings sit off State Route 113, near the Provo River. One is...
MIDWAY, UT
12 News

Here's where Mesa wants to build a new streetcar route

MESA, Ariz. — Planners in Mesa are in the process of pinpointing the best corridor to build a proposed five-mile streetcar route through the city's west side. The city was awarded $920,000 earlier this year to begin examining how and where it could construct a new public transit route that hits multiple popular destinations in the city.
MESA, AZ
MY 103.5

Bozeman’s New Whole Foods Location Sets Opening Date

Residents in Bozeman are excited about a new natural and organic grocery store that is opening soon in Bozeman. Whole Foods will open this summer in the parking lot of the Gallatin Valley Mall. Last year, a local group called "Bozeman Matters" filed an appeal in an attempt to prevent...
BOZEMAN, MT
Greyson F

Michelin-Star Chef Opens Casual Restaurant in Town

Food is cooked with a wood-fire hearth.Emily Powers/Unsplash. Scottsdale is home to some of the finest dining options in the entire Valley. Maple & Ash, a restaurant that opened in 2019, is one of these destinations. However, as owner and head chef Danny Grant knows, Scottsdale isn’t just about high-end dining. There is also a place for the casual, spur-of-the-moment dinner location. That is exactly why he has returned to Scottsdale to open Maple & Ash’s sister restaurant, Etta.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now Open

High-end Mexican food is now available.Emerson Vieira/Unsplash. Few cities in the United States can compete with the Mexican restaurant choices offered throughout metro Phoenix. Many residents have their own favorites, and often favorites depend on what kind of Mexican food they are hungry for. For burritos, it is one restaurant, for fish tacos another, and for mole an entirely different eatery. This makes standing out in the crowded field of Mexican restaurants difficult and requires some ingenuity from ownership. That is exactly what Call Her Martina is hoping it has created in its “Mexican with a twist” restaurant.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Stamford Advocate

Dry Dock opens a new location in Norwalk's Oak Hills Park

Norwalk residents might have another go-to spot for brunch this spring. Dry Dock Smokin' Aces opened in Norwalk's public golf course Oak Hills Park earlier this month. "I think everybody is going to really enjoy the space," said Don Mastronardi, owner of Dry Dock. Smokin' Aces was planned to be open last December but supply chain and bar licensing issues delayed the opening.
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy