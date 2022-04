Governor Doug Ducey announced the closure of Arizona State Prison Complex—Florence in his 2020 State of the State address. More recently, it was decided that 2,000 inmates would move to a privately-owned prison in Eloy. The prison’s famous past inmates were surely not part of that conversation, but as this shift takes place, it seems timely to focus on one of them: Winnie Ruth Judd, aka The Trunk Murderess.

FLORENCE, AZ ・ 9 DAYS AGO