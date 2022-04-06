ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVCSD EdTalk: April 6, 2022

warwickvalleyschools.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead the latest edition of EdTalk (April 6, 2022) by clicking here. Read...

www.warwickvalleyschools.com

Norwalk Reflector

Deadline application April 21

NEW LONDON — The New London Proceeds Corporation is seeking applications from community members and/or organizations interested in obtaining grant money for health-related projects. Submit a brief but detailed summary of the project to Brandon Schwinn, 51 Clyde Ave., New London, Ohio 44851 or bschwinn12@gmail.com. The application deadline is...
NEW LONDON, OH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bath Iron Works president resigns, effective immediately

BATH, Maine — Dirk Lesko, president of Bath Iron Works, resigned effective immediately, according to a notice that went out to employees on Thursday. The two-sentence memo sent to NEWS CENTER Maine by BIW spokesman David Hench indicated that Robert E. Smith has "assumed direct responsibility for Bath Iron Works" until a permanent replacement is picked.
BATH, ME
thecentersquare.com

Ohio overtime changes, online marketplace bills signed into law

(The Center Square) – Ohio businesses will not have to pay employees overtime for some tasks, and high-volume online marketplace sellers will have to be identified after Gov. Mike DeWine signed two bills into law. Senate Bill 47, which spent more than a year in the General Assembly, was...

