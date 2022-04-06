Is Chris Owens' passing the end of an era?

Chris Owens was one of the last of the 50s, 60s, and 70s era iconic New Orleans entertainers. Does her passing mark the end of an era?

Nola.com culture writer Keith Spera told WWL Owens represented an era of Bourbon Street that is “most definitely” gone now, especially with her passing.

“You don’t really get that kind of show on Bourbon Street, you know her complex there on the corner of St. Louis and Bourbon is a Bourbon Street landmark,” said Spera. “With her passing, I don’t see that there is anyone that is going to step up and take that (legacy).”

Spera said New Orleans is still pumping out wildly talented artists, highlighting recent success from John Batiste, “Tank” Ball, the Revivalists, and others who are winning awards and headlining major events. While the talent is still there in spades, Spera said it does have a different style that deviates from that old-school, full-spectrum Bourbon Street club presentation that defined that older generation.

“At her club, it was all about the show, and that kind of old school entertainment show has unfortunately gone by the wayside,” said Spera. “That quality is defined in some of those old-line musicians, and as fewer are left, these younger folks would do well to follow their example.”