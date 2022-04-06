ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Is Chris Owens' passing the end of an era?

By Matt Doyle
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GbELH_0f0wmoGP00

Chris Owens was one of the last of the 50s, 60s, and 70s era iconic New Orleans entertainers. Does her passing mark the end of an era?

Nola.com culture writer Keith Spera told WWL Owens represented an era of Bourbon Street that is “most definitely” gone now, especially with her passing.

“You don’t really get that kind of show on Bourbon Street, you know her complex there on the corner of St. Louis and Bourbon is a Bourbon Street landmark,” said Spera. “With her passing, I don’t see that there is anyone that is going to step up and take that (legacy).”

Spera said New Orleans is still pumping out wildly talented artists, highlighting recent success from John Batiste, “Tank” Ball, the Revivalists, and others who are winning awards and headlining major events. While the talent is still there in spades, Spera said it does have a different style that deviates from that old-school, full-spectrum Bourbon Street club presentation that defined that older generation.

“At her club, it was all about the show, and that kind of old school entertainment show has unfortunately gone by the wayside,” said Spera. “That quality is defined in some of those old-line musicians, and as fewer are left, these younger folks would do well to follow their example.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
WWL

15-year-old Louisiana girl makes $10K selling digital art

ZACHARY, La. — ZACHARY, La. (AP) — After she tore her ACL in September, Mya Parker was looking for things to do to fill in the space that sports played in her life. So the 15-year-old Zachary High freshman started creating NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, as a way of combining her interests in art and investing. So far, she’s made more than $10,000 selling her drawings online.
ZACHARY, LA
Us Weekly

Jimmy Kimmel Responds After Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Him to Capitol Police Over Will Smith Oscars Joke

After Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Jimmy Kimmel for joking about Will Smith hypothetically slapping her, the comedian defended his humor. The politician, 47, took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 6, writing, "@ABC this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice." Kimmel, 54, for his part, replied to the […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Ball, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KTDY

Postal Boxes Sealed in Some Parts of New Orleans

New Orleans has another major problem. WVUE-TV in New Orleans posted a photo of a couple of drop-off boxes in the city and as you can see here, they are sealed off. So why are these boxes sealed off? Well, according to WVUE, the mailboxes are sealed because people have been stealing the mail.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Street#End Of An Era#Revivalists
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
TravelNoire

National Fried Chicken Festival Returns To NOLA After Two-Year Hiatus Due To Pandemic

Great news for those who love classic southern fried chicken and want to celebrate it in the iconic city of New Orleans, Louisiana. After suspended for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The National Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is returning this year. The fifth edition of the event will take place October 1st and 2nd at the New Orleans Lakefront.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hypebae

Former ANTM Winner Disqualified for Being an Escort

America’s Next Top Model has received some backlash throughout the years for its questionable ethos and recently, former winner Angelea Preston, revealed to Bustle that she was disqualified unjustly. Preston won Cycle 17 of ANTM after two failed attempts on Cycles 12 and 14. It was third time’s the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Dead & Company Will Play Their Last Show in 2022

Dead & Company will stop performing after this year. The band’s management has no comment at this time. The band recently announced their summer tour, and tickets went on sale a few weeks later. The tour will kick off on June 11 at Dodger Stadium and wrap up just a month later on July 16 at Citi Field in New York. See below for the tour dates.
MUSIC
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy