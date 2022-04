Four properties in and around the former Route 195 land in downtown Providence have been identified as potential sites of a new state health laboratory, Gov. Dan McKee announced Thursday. The existing, circa-1970s lab on Orms Street is the only Level 3 biosafety facility in Rhode Island equipped to handle dangerous materials, microbes and pathogens, but it has a leaky roof, "sub-standard life safety systems" and outdated heating, cooling and electrical systems. ...

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 HOUR AGO