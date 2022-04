Montgomery County real estate deals are ramping up as Spring begins, with two major deals inked in Pottstown and King of Prussia, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The famous Pottstown eatery, Cutillo’s at the Sanatoga Inn, is up for sale. This restaurant, located at 2688 E. High...

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO