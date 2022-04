Milwaukie bakery had joined Georgia's Flowers Foods after $275 million deal in 2015Milwaukie-based Dave's Killer Bread was acknowledged in a March 15 EPA announcement of 2021 Energy Star-certified manufacturing plants. Dave's Killer Bread was the only Oregon plant of 93 nationally to achieve this certification, and it is the fifth year in a row that the bakery has achieved certification. Preventing more than 5 million metric tons of greenhouse-gas emissions, certified plants are verified to be among the most energy efficient in the industrial sector, which is responsible for nearly a third of U.S. emissions. Thanks to their superior energy...

MILWAUKIE, OR ・ 23 DAYS AGO