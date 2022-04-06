NEW: NOAA releases Hurricane Ida Final Report

The same low pressure system that has brought mid-Michigan widespread light rain showers the past few days will continue to generate cloud cover and likely some rain/snow showers today. Cooler air flows into the region on the backside of this low pressure system, keeping our temperatures in the mid/upper 30s most of the day. If any snow does accumulate today, it will be a light dusting which will melt quickly...mainly on grassy areas and colder surfaces. Partial sunshine returns this evening, with a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Temperatures gradually increase starting Sunday, reaching the lower to middle 50s! By next week, several days are likely to be in the 60s! There's a chance for a few passing showers and thunderstorms next week, as well.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO