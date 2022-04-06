NEW: NOAA releases Hurricane Ida Final Report

The Biden administration is announcing a new $60 million federal grant initiative to help flood-prone homeowners in four states devastated by Hurricane Ida last summer. Starting on April 1, homeowners in Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey and Pennsylvania will be able to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to either rebuild or sell homes that have been flooded multiple times.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana will receive nearly $1.7 billion from the federal government for Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Ida that hit the state between 2020 and 2021, state lawmakers announced Tuesday, March 22. Rep. Garret Graves explained the state is being allocated $1,287,770,000 in disaster relief for natural...
Pennsylvania homeowners filing claims flood after flood are getting some new help from the federal government to protect against future occurrences. The Keystone State was one of four states whose residents will be eligible for federal Federal Emergency Management Agency grants to make their homes more resilient to future flooding.
GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — More than half a year after the 150-mph winds of Hurricane Ida battered the Louisiana coast, the Grand Isle School has reopened. The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported that the school, which teaches students in kindergarten through high school, had its first day of in-person learning on Thursday.
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — Pennsylvania is one of four states getting millions in FEMA aid money for the flood damages caused by Hurricane Ida. President Biden's Infrastructure law has allocated a total of $60 million to Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey and Pennsylvania for home repairs. Pennsylvania will get $5...
Good news for homeowners – New Jersey is one of four states that will get federal grants to help victims of Hurricane Ida. New Jersey will get $10 million in FEMA grants to help homeowners raise their homes or move out of flood zones. It is also possible that the federal government could buy and demolish the properties altogether.
RACELAND, La. — A fire that started from a pile of Hurricane Ida debris is burning faster than firefighters can control in Raceland, according to the Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson. Thursday night, Chaisson said more equipment is being brought in to make the repairs and work will get started immediately.
Cooler weather is on the horizon for California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico residents. The record-setting heat that overtook the region in days leading up to the weekend will depart from much of the American Southwest, and lower temperatures will take its place. "Thanks to a dome of high...
The same low pressure system that has brought mid-Michigan widespread light rain showers the past few days will continue to generate cloud cover and likely some rain/snow showers today. Cooler air flows into the region on the backside of this low pressure system, keeping our temperatures in the mid/upper 30s most of the day. If any snow does accumulate today, it will be a light dusting which will melt quickly...mainly on grassy areas and colder surfaces. Partial sunshine returns this evening, with a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Temperatures gradually increase starting Sunday, reaching the lower to middle 50s! By next week, several days are likely to be in the 60s! There's a chance for a few passing showers and thunderstorms next week, as well.
