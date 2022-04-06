ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NEW: NOAA releases Hurricane Ida Final Report

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, April 5th NOAA released the final report for Hurricane Ida. Winds at landfall are logged...

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: FEMA will provide millions in flood assistance funds to 4 states affected by Hurricane Ida

The Biden administration is announcing a new $60 million federal grant initiative to help flood-prone homeowners in four states devastated by Hurricane Ida last summer. Starting on April 1, homeowners in Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey and Pennsylvania will be able to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to either rebuild or sell homes that have been flooded multiple times.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Grand Isle's Hurricane Ida-Battered School Reopens

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — More than half a year after the 150-mph winds of Hurricane Ida battered the Louisiana coast, the Grand Isle School has reopened. The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported that the school, which teaches students in kindergarten through high school, had its first day of in-person learning on Thursday.
News 12

New Jersey to get $10M in federal funds to help Hurricane Ida victims

Good news for homeowners – New Jersey is one of four states that will get federal grants to help victims of Hurricane Ida. New Jersey will get $10 million in FEMA grants to help homeowners raise their homes or move out of flood zones. It is also possible that the federal government could buy and demolish the properties altogether.
WDSU

Hurricane Ida debris fire burns out of control in Raceland

RACELAND, La. — A fire that started from a pile of Hurricane Ida debris is burning faster than firefighters can control in Raceland, according to the Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson. Thursday night, Chaisson said more equipment is being brought in to make the repairs and work will get started immediately.
UPI News

