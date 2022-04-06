ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Purdue University study surveys Indiana’s renewable energy ordinances

indianapublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoughly two-thirds of Indiana’s counties have zoning regulations specific to wind and solar installations, according to a Purdue University study released Tuesday which surveyed county ordinances around renewable energy projects. State lawmakers have grappled with how best to incentivize local jurisdictions to adopt statewide standards for renewable energy...

indianapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Special Report: U.S. solar expansion stalled by rural land-use protests

April 7 (Reuters) - The Solar Star project in California is among the largest solar energy facilities in the world, boasting 1.7 million panels spread over 3,000 acres north of Los Angeles. Its gargantuan scale points to an uncomfortable fact for the industry: a natural gas power plant 100 miles south produces the same amount of energy on just 122 acres.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WLFI.com

Asian Needle Ant found in Indiana, identified at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Asian Needle Ant was first found in Evansville by a professional pest manager who then gave it to the Purdue entomology department. "This ant is quite a bit different than what our, what you would say 'regular' ants are," Doctor Timothy Gibb, professor of entomology at Purdue University, told News 18.
INDIANA STATE
LiveScience

How to store renewable energy

Renewable-energy storage is important to help humanity reduce its dependence on fossil fuels such as oil and coal, which produce carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that cause climate change. Harnessing the power of the sun with solar panels and utilizing wind power with wind turbines are two common ways...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Curbing rooftop solar is a poor way to promote equity

Curbing subsidies to address inequalities only delays widespread and equitable adoption of rooftop solar, argues Eric O'Shaughnessy. The future of rooftop PV in the United States is currently being decided in electric utility regulatory proceedings. These proceedings concentrate on cost shifting: the idea that PV adopters reap exceptional savings at the expense of non-adopters. The question of cost shifting is still disputed, but for this commentary let us assume that rooftop PV deployment meaningfully increases electricity rates for non-adopters. These cost shifts are largely regressive, given that adopters tend to earn more than non-adopters. Under this premise, several states have proposed reforms to promote equity by preventing cost shifts, most recently California. In a proposed decision, the California utility regulator recommended reduced compensation for PV output exported to the grid and higher fixed charges for PV adopters. As the country's largest PV market, California's proposal could influence future reforms in other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Grist

A new record for battery storage

It’s Tuesday, April 5, and the U.S. set a new record for energy storage. U.S. battery storage surged to a new record last year as power grids and property owners added more than 3,500 megawatts of capacity — enough to power roughly 1 million homes for a few hours at a time. That’s more than double the previous record set in 2020, according to a report released last week by the research firm Wood Mackenzie and the trade group American Clean Power Association, or ACP.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue University#Renewable Energy#Indiana University#Wind Power#Energy Resources#Purdue Extension
rigzone.com

Biden Hydrogen Hub Plan Sparks $8B Race

President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure plan, which became law in November, includes funding to build at least four hydrogen hubs. — A hydrogen economy that runs factories and power plants on the clean-burning fuel may be years down the road, but that hasn’t stopped U.S. states from jockeying for a share of the $8 billion in federal funds earmarked for so-called hydrogen hubs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Elko Daily Free Press

NGM progressing with TS Power Plant conversion

Nevada Gold Mines is continuing to make progress with converting its TS Power Plant from a coal-fired to a natural gas and solar facility. The conversion is one of many steps the company is taking toward producing zero greenhouse gas emissions. “We’ve aligned ourselves with the Nevada state government’s objective...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
The Sierra Nevada Ally

A “Land Rush” for Renewable Energy

A “land-rush” of applications for large-scale solar projects, covering roughly 60,000 acres of public lands, including land near and around Death Valley National Park, demonstrates the delicate balance of achieving ambitious green energy goals without compromising local ecosystems and economies. In response to several objections filed by organizations like Basin and Range Watch, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) verbally announced recently that some solar project proposals near the national park will be designated a low-priority status.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WTHI

Indiana State University's Give to Blue Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- March 16th is Indiana State's Give to Blue Day. Fans, students, and alumni are encouraged to donate to support ISU. You can do this by going to indstate.edu/blue. You can support an area of ISU you are passionate about and become a matching donor. Those donations will be matched dollar for dollar.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MinnPost

Clean energy is Minnesota’s answer to cheaper, more resilient and secure energy

Every Minnesotan facing higher utility bills each month knows that energy prices are soaring. A variety of factors such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the pandemic, inflation, supply chain disruptions and severe weather events are all converging at once, contributing to increased volatility and higher prices. Many Minnesota families are struggling to keep up with energy costs, underscoring the importance of rapidly expanding our homegrown sources of clean energy. Doing so will ensure we can generate local jobs and deliver low-cost, reliable, and resilient energy. It will also spur economic development opportunities and secure our energy independence.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy