StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/6

Wave 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAVE News - Tuesday night, April 5, 2022. Sellersburg man accused of murdering wife appears in court -...

www.wave3.com

Comments / 0

KFOR

Severe weather chances Sunday and Monday

After a great Saturday, severe weather is in the forecast again Sunday and Monday. Look for clear skies and light winds Saturday night with lows near 50. Sunday will be warmer with increasing clouds in the afternoon. By late afternoon to evening, thunderstorms will form. Hail will be the biggest risk, however high winds and a very low tornado threat exist too.
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Blog: Another frost possible next weekend

If you are eager to dig your hands in the soil and start your annual flower or veggie garden, I would advise to wait just a little longer. During the upcoming week we’ll have mild temperatures with highs in the 70s and chances for Rain Tuesday night and Thursday. That storm system Thursday could bring a big pool of arctic air across the country.
ENVIRONMENT
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Historic fire captured on radar

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — By now, you've probably seen pictures and videos of the largest fire I recall since moving to Indianapolis back in 2000. The remnant plume of the massive fire at the Walmart Distribution Center near Avon could be seen for many miles away. Its presentation on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Weekly pattern update into early May

High latitude blocking is likely to continue much of this month, which will likely prevent any long-duration warmups across southern Canada and the northern United States. What it likely means is that there will likely be several cut-off lows marching across the northern half of the U.S., keeping many areas unsettled and slightly cooler. If you are looking for sunshine and prolonged warmth, the Southwest U.S. will fit the bill. Unfortunately, I am getting quite concerned once again across this region, as the severe/extreme drought has already expanded with below-normal snowpack in place. I fear we could once again be looking at widespread, extreme drought conditions across the Southwest U.S. with a greatly enhanced fire threat into the summer. Reservoirs may reach record lows in some areas once again.
ENVIRONMENT
K2 Radio

Farmers’ Almanac: Late April Storm Could Spawn a Few Tornadoes

Some April storms might give rise to tornadic activity over the Rockies and Plains, according to the Farmers' Almanac. "A major storm is anticipated for the final week of April," the Farmers' Almanac said. "It will be a veritable 'meteorological swizzle stick,' stirring up everything from snow, wind, rain, and...
WYOMING STATE
AccuWeather

Latest clues to the long-range weather pattern

A fairly typical April pattern setting up across North America over the coming weeks with the main storm track starting to shift farther north in the United States as the Southern states continue to steadily warm. Lingering troughs across the northern U.S. and southern Canada will bring spells of cooler...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's Opening Day forecast

Forecast: Today's a much better day with more breaks of sun and temperatures running about 10 degrees warmer (low 60s). Iso'd to sct'd showers are back in the mix tonight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with sct'd showers still in the mix. It will be a touch cooler, too, with highs in the 50s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly sunny with just some stray showers out there and highs in the 50s. A warming trend is in store for the start of next week with highs around 60 on Monday and around 70 by Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

PM Update: Spring-like warmth returns Monday

Yes, there was no snow today. But I still wouldn’t count today’s weather conditions as very desirable. Lots of clouds and a chilly wind will do that. Thankfully, things are going to improve nicely for the rest of the week. Temps will be back in the 60s for the next few days as a nice reminder that spring is right on the horizon.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Polar Vortex to Bring Winter Back in the US

Meteorologists advise that anyone from the Great Lakes to the northeastern United States should have thicker jackets and snow brushes because Old Man Winter and his pal, the polar vortex, aren't done with the region yet. Weekend Weather. This weekend, cold air from northern Canada will travel into the Northeast.
ENVIRONMENT
kmvt

Weekend Weather Blog: Who’s Ready for some Springtime Weather?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been a cold winter, as we’ve discussed in the past few weeks, but we’ve seen signs of the weather beginning to turn the corner. last Saturday, we saw temperatures soar into the 60s, and 2 weeks ago we saw highs soar into the 60s for 3 days in a row. Now, it looks like this trend will be slated to continue over this coming week - and it looks like it’s here to stay for a while.
ENVIRONMENT
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wet start to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is now sitting on the cold side of the weather system that brought rain and storms to the area yesterday. We'll keep light, scattered rain showers around through the afternoon and into the early evening as temperatures continue to drop. We'll fall into the low...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Above average temperatures ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — Big improvements arrive today as a warm front rolls through and winds shift from the southwest ushering in a warmer air mass. It will be rather breezy at times too with 30-40 mph wind gusts possible. A few scattered snow showers will be possible in northern Indiana...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Unseasonably chilly Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Scattered flurries will continue this evening. Clouds will erode overnight, with temperatures falling into the mid-20s. Winds will be breezy this evening with sustained winds of 10 to 15 mph. Sunday will be a much drier and brighter day. It will still be breezy, with a chilly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
natureworldnews.com

Sydney’s Yearly Average Precipitation Arrives About Nine Months Early According to Weather Forecasters

Sydney has received more rain than it usually receives in a year in only three and a half months, causing fresh floods in low-lying neighborhoods around the region. In recent months, NSW has been plagued by a series of significant floods, with the Northern Rivers area being flooded twice in as many weeks and Sydney being drenched on a near-daily basis.
ENVIRONMENT

