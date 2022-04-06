ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD to address gun violence after deadly stray bullet shootings

By Lisa Rozner
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

NYPD commissioner to address shootings and crime stats 01:56

NEW YORK -- The NYPD released new crime statistics Wednesday, which confirmed an increase in gun violence , including the recent stray bullet shootings of a 61-year-old grandmother in the Bronx and a 12-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

Police say shooting incidents increased 16.2% in March year-over-year. That's part of a 36.5% overall increase in "index crime" - murder, robbery, rape, assault, burglary, grand larceny, and stolen cars.

The NYPD says officers made 410 gun arrests in March, and 1,207 since the start of the year. That's the highest number of quarterly gun arrests since early 2021, the NYPD said.

Mayor Eric Adams has been calling on the city to urgently put an end to the violence. Now, the top brass will lay out their next moves.

Three more shootings were reported overnight with total of four victims, including a 33-year-old man who was shot twice in the back on West Tremont Avenue.

Meanwhile, candles were lit Tuesday night in an attempt to light up the darkness for a Bronx family impacted by the violence.

"Something needs to change," said the victim's son, Eric Perdomo Soriano.

"It has to," her son Victor Perdomo Soriano added.

"I could be any of you," said Eric.

"Anybody who you love, it will happen. Because I never thought this would happen to my mother," Victor added.

Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo was shot dead on April 4, 2022. Family handout

Standing in the spot where their mother was killed , the sons of 61-year-old Juana Perdomo Soriano tried to make sense of her senseless killing.

"She went from work to do her hair, and that's it. She went to the store and just got killed like that," Victor Perdomo Soriano said.

Police said two groups of men were arguing Monday night on East 188th Street off Grand Concourse, when at least one of them pulled out a gun. Soriano was then killed by a stray bullet .

"You took a grandmother, a mother. She's my mother," said Victor Perdomo Soriano.

United in grief, her death marked the second person killed by a stray bullet in the city in less than a week, along with 12-year-old Kade Lewin in Brooklyn. Many voices around the city have been calling for change, but his mother's was the loudest and most profound .

"I'm asking for justice for Kade. Please. I'm asking for justice. Please," Suzette Lewin pleaded Monday.

"Too many guns on our streets. Too many people who are willing to use those guns to harm innocent people," said Mayor Eric Adams .

A new poll from government affairs consulting firm Fontas Advisors and Core Decision Analytics found that in the mayor's first 100 days in office, crime is the main driver of concern among young voters.

A quarter agree their family would have a better future if they left the city. Out of multiple categories, like inflation, homelessness and education, 41% say crime is the most important issue.

Adams was asked about the poll at an economic development briefing and replied, "This is an Arnold Schwarzenegger moment. They'll be back."

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. addressing crime. Then later tonight, a group called Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence will hold a rally where Soriano was killed to say "no" to violence.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

