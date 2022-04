The following post contains SPOILERS for the ending of Morbius. Nothing — not even the consistently disastrous movie that precedes it — can prepare you for the absolute awfulness of Morbius’ post-credits scenes. Before I saw the film, I had read descriptions of the sequence, including one shared by the director of the movie, Daniel Espinosa, on Twitter. It sounded bad, but I thought maybe something got lost in the translation between the screen and social media. But no; if anything, the scene makes even less sense in context than it does when you read about it.

