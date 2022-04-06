ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For most, the excitement of baseball is in the air

By westbrook
coveringthecorner.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosé Ramírez remains un-extended. In other news... Terry Francona is back. And “Cleveland’s controlling owner, Paul Dolan, has essentially said that Francona can manage as long as he wants.” With that kind of job...

www.coveringthecorner.com

NJ.com

The secret is out: Disrespected Yankees shortstop is related to a Hall of Fame slugger (and beloved Mets legend)

TAMPA — The baseball-loving 12-year-old couldn’t believe what had flashed on the Shea Stadium scoreboard during his only visit to the Mets old ballpark. What luck, he thought, or was it fate on this summer day in 2007 in New York? The Mets were celebrating his legendary distant cousin, the baseball star whose heroics he had heard in his grandfather’s riveting stories.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB Catcher Suspended 80 Games For Banned Substance

The Milwaukee Brewers will be thin at catcher for the first half of the season. Two days before the start of the MLB season, news came down that Pedro Severino was hit with an 80-game suspension for PEDs. Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, “Brewers C Pedro Severino has been suspended 80...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Julio Urias’ velocity becoming concern for Dodgers?

The Los Angeles Dodgers overextended Julio Urias in last year’s postseason, and the early returns on Urias this spring are not too encouraging either. The Dodgers left-hander had a rough outing against the Los Angeles Angels in Cactus League play Monday. Urias got knocked around for five earned runs on six hits and three walks in just two innings pitched.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Remain Undecided For Order Of Opening Day Starting Rotation

The 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Opening Day roster has come into focus over the past week as manager Dave Roberts confirmed the club will carry 16 pitchers and 12 position players to begin the season. While there are still some decisions to be made in the bullpen, the Dodgers’ Opening...
MLB
MLB

Matz stellar in spring finale; Goldy hits .500

JUPITER, Fla. -- Steven Matz closed St. Louis' spring slate by looking like the pitcher the Cardinals hoped they were getting when they signed him to a four-year, $44 million contract this offseason. The left-hander threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings in the Cards' 7-0 Spring Training finale victory over the...
MLB
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Brookline couple make the most out of baseball’s delay, odd spring

BRADENTON, Fla. — Jim and Ruth Dinkel had grand plans, a strategy that any other year would’ve been a home run. For the past four years, the Brookline couple have traveled the country in an RV they bought for themselves as a retirement present. After spending last summer out west touring Lake Tahoe, Crater Lake, Yellowstone, Yosemite and several national parks throughout Utah, the Dinkels decided to dedicate this spring to baseball.
BRADENTON, FL
numberfire.com

Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. batting second in MLB debut

Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. is starting on third base and batting second on Thursday versus right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals decided to include Witt on their Opening Day roster and they will have the 21-year-old top prospect man the hot corner right away. Witt slashed .290/.361/.576 with 33 home runs and 29 stolen bases in 124 games between Double-A and Triple-A last year. Kansas City's full lineup on Thursday: Whit Merrifield RF, Witt 3B, Andrew Benintendi LF, Salvador Perez C, Carlos Santana 1B, Hunter Dozier DH, Adalberto Mondesi SS, Michael A. Taylor CF, Nicky Lopez 2B. Zack Greinke is going on the hill for the Royals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Inside The Rays

Rays Sell Out Friday's Home Opener at Tropicana Field

The Tampa Bay Rays are set to start their 25th season on Friday, and they'll do it in front of a sell-out crowd at Tropicana Field when they take on the Baltimore Orioles. Game time is 3:10 p.m. ET, with several pregame ceremonies, including the unveiling of the 2021 AL East championship banner.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

MLB Opening Day 2022: Schedule, start times and starting pitcher tracker as baseball season gets underway

Major League Baseball's opening week of the 2022 season is finally here. Opening Day in baseball is less than 36 hours away. There were originally nine games on Thursday's schedule, but two of those games -- Yankees vs. Red Sox (originally set to be the first game of the 2022 MLB season) and Twins vs. Mariners -- have been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecasts. Both of those games were moved to Friday, when 16 teams will now play their openers.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/8/22

It is Opening Day at last. No more lockout delays, no more rain postponements, and no more post-spring training off-days — just good ol’ fashioned regular season baseball. I’m ready. Hope you are too, and that you’ll join us in following along!. Today on the site,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies hope retooled lineup will power them into the postseason

2021: 82-80, second place. Manager: Joe Girardi (third season). Opening Day: April 8 vs. Oakland. He’s Here: OF Nick Castellanos, LF/DH Kyle Schwarber, RHP Corey Knebel, LHP Brad Hand, RHP Jeurys Familia. He’s Outta Here: LF Andrew McCutchen, RHP Hector Neris, RHP Archie Bradley, INF Brad Miller, INF Freddy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

2022 Dodgers Opening Day Roster: Garrett Cleavinger Included As 16th Pitcher

The 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Opening Day roster was made official Thursday afternoon, which consists of 16 pitchers, 12 position players, and six on the injured list. Each MLB club is allowed to carry two extra players on their roster, giving them 28 spots (29 for doubleheaders) to begin the season, with no max on how many pitchers they can carry. Beginning May 2, teams will once again be limited to rosters consisting of 26 players with a max of 13 pitchers.
MLB

