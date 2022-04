NEW YORK CITY, New York: Due to the surging cost of fuel caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. airlines have begun to reduce the number of flights offered to customers. Citing a sharp rise in fuel costs, Alaska Air said it will reduce its offerings by as much as 5 percent in the first half of 2022, while Allegiant Airlines will cut flights by 5 to 10 percent in the second quarter, its chief financial officer said.

