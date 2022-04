BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox fans who were hoping for good news on a long-term Rafael Devers extension before Opening Day were dealt a blow on Wednesday evening. Devers rejected a contract extension proposal from the Red Sox, according to Hector Gomez. Mass Live’s Chris Cotillo confirmed that report, indicating that “the sides were very far off.” SOURCE: The #RedSox offered Rafael Devers a contract extension but the player rejected because it was lower than he is willing to consider. Devers will focus now on his 2022 season looking to further increase his market value.@z101digital @ZDeportes — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) April 6, 2022 Can...

