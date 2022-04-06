'An amazing sight': Texas State Park discovers nocturnal moth in the daylight

Related
Stonehenge II offers 'unbelievable' Hill Country experience
The Celtic Festival and Highland Games are April 30.
Hike to Devil's Hall in Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas
Another of Texas' amazing national parks. Guadalupe Mountains National Park is just south of the New Mexico Border. Most venture here to climb Texas' highest summit, Guadalupe Peak at 8,751'. We chose to do another hike that starts at the same parking lot as the hike to Guadalupe Peak, Devil's Hall.
There’s a Town With 40 Miles of Driving Trails With Amazing Bluebonnets
It's the season for bluebonnets to start blooming big time. Bluebonnets are the state flower of Texas and when you see a field full of these beautiful wildflowers you won't believe your eyes. There is a town in Texas where you can drive 40 miles of mapped trails and see fields and fields of bluebonnets.
'Do not touch': Rare man-o'-war-eating species washing ashore on Texas coast
They sting just as bad, officials said.
Drive a Few Hours South of Tyler to Discover a Whimsical Memorial Park
Do you like art? Do you enjoy parks? I’ve got just the place for you to visit. Head south a few hours to the mega city of Houston and find an amazing gem within Smithers Park. Where can you find this magical spot?. Look no further than the corner...
KSAT 12
This Texas city was named the best place to live in the US this year, survey says
Whether you’re looking to take a day trip, or are scouting for your next move across the country, look no further than this Texas city. According to a survey from Niche.com, it’s the best place to live in the nation this year. The Woodlands, Texas, is just under...
Seen a Black Ladybug With Red Spots in Shreveport? Don’t Touch It
Spring is finally here! Everything is turning green again, pollen is in the air, and the bugs are out in force. This past weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out at the Little League Ballfields in Vivian, Louisiana for the first of the "Sunday in the Country," concert series. I just happened to see this cute little emo Ladybug on the truck window, but after doing a little research I found out that this insect is not one you want to mess around with.
The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April
As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
This booming Central Texas town should be your next road trip
Take it! Take another lil' piece of my heart, Lockhart.
Click2Houston.com
WILD CATCH: ‘Rare’ golden black drum reeled in along the Texas City Dike, fisherman says
TEXAS CITY, Texas – Jacob Saldana, who says he’s a member of the Reel Hustlers team of fishermen, told KPRC 2 he caught this massive golden black drum along the Texas City Dike on Monday. “These fish come in from deep Gulf waters to spawn in our bay...
Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake
There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
Passenger Removed From Southwest Flight Out Of Dallas Love Field For Refusing To Wear Mask
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Southwest Airlines flight out of Dallas Love Field Wednesday, March 30, was delayed after a passenger on board refused to wear a mask. Before she was taken off the plane, she compared herself to Rosa Parks and Anne Frank. “It probably didn’t make sense for Rosa either. It probably didn’t make sense for Anne Frank either.. We have to take a stand.” Passengers on Southwest flight from Dallas – Long Beach had to deplane this afternoon after a passenger refused to wear a mask. In recorded video she says “It probably didn’t make sense for Rosa either”“It probably didn’t make sense for Anne Frank either..we have to take a stand” pic.twitter.com/G60ngUI5RX — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) March 30, 2022 Passengers headed to Long Beach ended up getting nearly two hours late. Earlier this month, the Southwest flight attendants union called on the White House to drop the mask mandate, saying enforcing mask compliance is one of the most difficult jobs they ever faced. The federal mask mandate on airplanes and in airports remains in effect at least until April 18.
The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.
Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
3,000-acre Hill Country ranch for sale by 5th generation owners
Mt. Solitude Ranch was settled in the 1800s.
Fort Worth resident claims $1 million off Texas Lottery scratch ticket
Well, it looks like a North Texas resident is going to have some serious goof off money after recently claiming a seven-figure prize from the Texas Lottery.
Video: Wildlife Biologists Spot “Rarest of Rare” Melanistic Mule Deer in West Texas
Biologists with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department spotted a melanistic mule deer earlier this week while conducting a wildlife survey in the Trans-Pecos region of West Texas. They were able to capture video footage of the black-haired fawn from a helicopter, and the department shared the footage to Facebook on Tuesday.
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery sold in Fort Worth
Someone is filling their pocket with some serious cheese after a big winning purchase in Cowtown, or better known as the North Texas city, Fort Worth.
Why you might hear a siren in some Texas cities around lunchtime Wednesday
It's the first Wednesday of the month and for cities around Texas that means outdoor warning siren systems could be tested.
MySanAntonio
17 Texas sites to drop 'derogatory' names. Here's the list and potential new names
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced a plan in February to rename geographical locations containing the word “squaw”, which was determined to be a derogatory term, a press release said. Under Secretary’s Order 3404 in November 2021, the department determined the term to be derogatory as it is often used as an ethnic, racial and sexist slur, especially toward Indigenous women, according to the order.
Phys.org
Invasive ants hit Texas hard—now a killer fungus is coming for them
When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes. Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin now have good news: a naturally occurring fungus-like pathogen can...
