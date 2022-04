AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Tiger Woods finished his preparation for the 86th Masters by playing the second nine at Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday. Woods, Justin Thomas and Fred Couples were the first group off the 10th tee around 8 a.m. ET. It was the third time Woods played nine holes this week as he prepares for his first tournament since suffering serious injuries in a car wreck on Feb. 23, 2021.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO